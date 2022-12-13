Shareholder Alert: Grabar Law Office Investigates Potential Claims on Beahlf of Shareholders of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - A settlement of a securities fraud class action filed against Peabody Energy Corporation has been preliminarily approved. Current Peabody Energy shareholders who have held shares of Peabody's stock since at least September 22, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate.

If you have continuously held Peabody Energy shares since at least September 22, 2018 and would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/peabody-energy-investigation/ or contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147832