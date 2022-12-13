Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,042 in the last 365 days.

Shareholder Alert: Grabar Law Office Investigates Potential Claims on Beahlf of Shareholders of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - A settlement of a securities fraud class action filed against Peabody Energy Corporation has been preliminarily approved. Current Peabody Energy shareholders who have held shares of Peabody's stock since at least September 22, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate.

If you have continuously held Peabody Energy shares since at least September 22, 2018 and would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/peabody-energy-investigation/ or contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:
Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.
Grabar Law Office
One Liberty Place
1650 Market Street, Suite 3600
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tel: 267-507-6085
Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147832

You just read:

Shareholder Alert: Grabar Law Office Investigates Potential Claims on Beahlf of Shareholders of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.