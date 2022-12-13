Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,122 in the last 365 days.

Investors in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Unisys Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Unisys Corporation UIS.

Investors, who purchased Unisys Corporation UIS shares prior to August 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: UIS shares, also have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 11, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Unisys Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated, that accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance, that in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and that as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Unisys Corporation UIS shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


You just read:

Investors in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Unisys Corporation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.