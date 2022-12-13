1NCE wins awards from Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech and Light Reading's Leading Lights

Fast Company recognizes 1NCE "for making Internet of Things connectivity ubiquitous and affordable"

Light Reading's 18th annual Leading Lights awards recognizes joint entry from 1NCE and Flashnet for the year's most outstanding use case of innovative IoT

1NCE's global Lifetime Flat service expanded to 47 new countries in 2022 and is now available in 153 countries

1NCE, a global IoT connectivity and software company, has won two major awards – earning a place on Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list and a first prize finish at Light Reading's Leading Lights.

At Fast Company's 2nd annual Next Big Things in Tech awards, which celebrate technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries, 1NCE received an Honorable Mention in the Enterprise category "for making Internet of Things connectivity ubiquitous and affordable." According to Fast Company, the awards "showcase new, groundbreaking technology or reveal an innovative application for existing tech."

The majority of IoT projects require multinational deployments, but few mobile network operators have the capability to meet cross-border demands. The 1NCE Lifetime Flat service is industry-disruptive but simple: for $10/€10, customers can deploy, connect, and manage IoT sensors across the world for as little as a dollar per year per device. More than 10,000 customers worldwide already trust 1NCE with more than 15 million managed connections.

At Light Reading's 18th annual Leading Lights awards, 1NCE and Flashnet, a leader in intelligent energy management systems, won the top prize for Outstanding Use Case in Innovative IoT – which is "awarded to the service provider or vendor helping change businesses and improve customer experiences with innovative Internet of Things devices and services."

For decades, Washington DC's lighting system, covering more than 1,500 miles of streets, has used high energy-consuming sodium lamps that require manual monitoring and reporting – and are serviced through a time-consuming, high-cost effort made vulnerable to human error and oft-intense weather. Flashnet and 1NCE teamed up to illuminate the nation's capital using half the energy previously used at considerably lower operating expense. More remarkably, it's a one-time job. Flashnet integrated 1NCE's connectivity and software directly into the smart city network with a telecommunication control unit (TCU) specially designed to instantly tap into existing light bulbs and poles – controlled and monitored from a distance. Combining immense supply chain benefits, long-term energy-efficiency, reduced human error, lower risk of utility worker injuries, future-proof design and comprehensive monitoring/management tools, Flashnet has built a smart city solution on the 1NCE platform that can be used by cities large and small, around the world.

"2022 was a huge year of change and growth for 1NCE, and winning recognition from these two prestigious programs is validation of the hard work our team has done to deliver easy, affordable IoT connectivity and software across any border," said Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer at 1NCE. "And to receive an award together with our amazing partners at Flashnet emboldens us to continue working hard to disrupt IoT and assist smart cities in meeting the unique challenges of our times."

The Fast Company and Leading Lights awards cap a successful 2022 for 1NCE, which also won at the IoT Evolution Product of the Year Awards and was named Best in Show at Embedded World. The company also expanded to its 153rd country, after starting the year at 106.

New customers can get started with 1NCE at the company's online shop and the AWS Marketplace.

About 1NCE

1NCE is the only connectivity and software company providing IoT at a global lifetime flat rate. Its mission is to deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoT without uncertainty or hassle over the lifetime of a device. In 150+ countries, 1NCE turns connectivity into electricity ready for consumption – opening the world of IoT to innovators who will dramatically improve the environment, cities, healthcare, public safety, the supply chain and more. The company, founded in 2017 by CEO Alexander P. Sator together with Deutsche Telekom AG, is headquartered in Cologne, Germany and has 250+ staff across 20 countries. Learn more online and follow 1NCE on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

