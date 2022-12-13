Investors who lost money with NASDAQ: VWE shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit filed against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE.



Investors who purchased Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE shares prior to October 2021 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: VWE shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 14, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics, that the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA, that, as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.