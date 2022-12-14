Moroccan Businessman Gives Free Land To Six Million Football Fans
“The fans have given their hearts to us, I would like to give them a real piece of Morocco as a gesture of our gratitude”.”AZROU, MOROCCO, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azrou Morocco - A Moroccan super football fan is giving away millions of parcels of a site in Azrou Morocco.
— Mustapha Essabar
Mustapha Essabar has divided the land in the City of Azrou, into more than 6 million square-inches plots, which he plans to give to football fans of Morocco for Free.
Each person regardless of which country they belong to who supports Morocco in the world cup semi-final will get one square inch at the world's largest football Land Of Dreams Morocco where their name will be added to that square inch.
There will also be a museum-like sidewalk leading up to the hill - on one side there will be fun facts about Football and on the other side, interesting fun facts about Morocco and Africa.
“I can’t believe how fans from around the world are showing so much love for Morocco and are supporting the dream of not only Moroccans but the whole African Continent”.
“The fans have given their hearts to us, I would like to give them a real piece of Morocco as a gesture of our gratitude, and you pay for it with "love ``.
Atlas Lions have already done what the experts thought was impossible and along the way made history. They did it with hard work, courage, blood, sweat, and tears but most importantly, they did it for the people, for Morocco, and for Africa.
Win or lose in the semi-final against France on December 14, the Land of Dreams Morocco will become part of a historical landmark.
One of the Moroccan players needs to jump higher than Morocco hero Youssef En-Nesyri who jumped to an incredible height of 9ft1 to score their winner against Portugal - nine inches higher than Cristiano Ronaldo's famous leap for Juventus in 2019.
No matter what happens in the semi-finals, Morocco has done football, its Fans, country, and Africa proud.
To claim your free piece of land with a certificate of ownership visit the page: https://landofdreamsmorocco.com/ and fill in your name along with other fields in the form and your one square inch will be reserved for you.
Mustapha Essabar, a Moroccan Canadian businessman who owned the largest art gallery in Agdz Morocco, has businesses in Africa and North America. His latest venture is an upcoming Glamping Resort and Waterpark in Morocco.
