Adaptavist acquires Atlassian Specialists Rozdoum, illustrating Ukraine's Tech Resilience

Rozdoum is the first organization participating in Ukraine’s Diia.City program to be acquired by a foreign corporation

Adaptavist, the digital transformation experts, today announced their acquisition of Rozdoum, a Ukraine-based Atlassian application and solution consultancy. Notably, Rozdoum is the first resident of Ukraine’s Diia.City to be acquired by a foreign corporation. Created by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, as part of the Ministry of Digital Transformation he oversees, Diia.City is a program that provides legal and tax incentives making it easier to develop technology businesses in the region and was introduced only weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our goal has always been to increase Ukraine's standing as one of the largest IT hubs in Europe, but it has taken on even more significance since Russia’s invasion,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister for Ukraine’s Digital Transformation. “The Diia.City initiative is now vital for improving the wartime resilience of our technology sector and Adaptavist’s acquisition of Rozdoum illustrates that. As we rebuild our economy, Diia.City will continue to play an important role in attracting foreign investment into technology businesses within Ukraine.”

As an Atlassian Gold Solution Partner, Rozdoum brings a high level of expertise in Atlassian consultancy and app development to Adaptavist. The company specializes in integrating platforms and developing custom applications to help businesses drive efficiencies and eliminate operational redundancy. They also provide consulting expertise to other Atlassian Solution Partners and Marketplace partners across Europe to support their work. Throughout the invasion, the company has maintained 100% of its clients and continues to grow.

“We are repeatedly impressed by the Rozdoum team and their CEO Andrey Dekhtyar, and couldn’t be more proud to welcome them into Adaptavist and our parent company The Adaptavist Group,” said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. “We’ve been in awe of how Rozdoum has kept their business going for the last several months while defending Ukraine’s sovereignty. Their technical expertise, Atlassian knowledge and integrated tools and solutions are second-to-none and we are pleased to be supporting their growth to further meet the needs of enterprise clients and partners globally. We look forward to working together and investing in and supporting the rebuild of the Ukrainian economy for the long term.”

“Our relationship with Adaptavist has grown since our introduction in 2017, and we’ve learned that along with being one of the biggest and best Atlassian solution providers in the world, they also hold values that really resonate with our team,” said Andrey Dekhtyar, CEO of Rozdoum. “They demonstrated a commitment to Rozdoum and Ukraine well before the war and have doubled down since then – not only investing in our economic development, but working with us to bring aid to Ukrainians through the non-profit Nova Ukraine. We are excited to be the newest addition to The Adaptavist Group.”

“We’re thrilled by the news that Rozdoum is joining The Adaptavist Group to help customers unleash their full potential with Atlassian collaboration and productivity tools,” said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Atlassian. “We are proud that the Atlassian ecosystem continues to play its part in removing barriers to success for Ukrainian businesses and supporting the long-term growth of Ukraine as an emerging leader in technology innovation.”

Adaptavist and Rozdoum are already working together to deliver capability to other Atlassian Solution Partners across Europe. Rozdoum will continue to operate in Ukraine under the leadership of Andrey Dekhtyar who will also join the Adaptavist management team. The terms of this agreement will not be disclosed. For more information, visit https://rozdoum.com/ and https://adaptavist.com.

About Adaptavist:

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 750 employees globally, with an 18,500+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with, Monday.com, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Slack and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

