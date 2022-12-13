James Anstead’s new book is a traveler’s best friend
A collection of limericks to keep you company during your travelsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the World in Five Lines is a lighthearted and simple collection of poetry written by James B. Anstead to capture his travels around the world. Anstead brings the reader along his journey by describing places with limerick; places such as Amsterdam, Prague, Hong Kong, Paris, Utah, Rio De Janeiro, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Rome, and New York City. His limericks describe the environment of the places and the people he observed during his trips.
James B. Anstead has been a teacher since 1977. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a Master of Arts in Education from Northern Kentucky University. He currently teaches at the Covington Public Schools in Kentucky. Anstead is not new to writing creatively because his past essays and limericks have been featured in a local newspaper and television program.
Reviews describe Anstead’s work as precise but smooth. In addition, readers view his limericks as clever and funny while showing quite a blend of culture. The book is great company to keep when traveling to remind oneself to enjoy the unique moments of seeing a new place for the first time, and to relish in experiencing foreign cultures. Treat this book as Anstead’s creative commentary during his journey throughout different countries. Readers will find themselves smiling and inspired to travel after reading this collection of limericks.
Allow Anstead to show the places all over the world with his limerick stories in Around the World in Five Lines and share his fascination on the amazing cultures he has witnessed. Get your ticket to travel the world by grabbing a copy to any book shops in your area.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter