Wild Harvest Initiative® Releases Results of Nevada Wild Meat Sharing Survey

The Wild Harvest Initiative®, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, releases the results of the Nevada Wild Meat Sharing and Consumption Survey

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND (NL), CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021-22, the Wild Harvest Initiative®, a program of Conservation Visions®, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, conducted the Nevada Wild Meat Sharing and Consumption Survey. The survey was designed to gather information about the amount of food annually harvested in Nevada by recreational hunters and to explore how this food is shared with other community members, including non-hunters and community food-sharing organizations.

Survey results show that 93.5% of successful hunters in Nevada share a significant portion of the food they harvest with others. More than 60% of beneficiaries are community members living outside the hunter’s household, illustrating that the societal benefits of recreational hunting extend beyond the hunter and the hunter’s household to positively impact the larger community.

“Organic, grass-fed, natural, pasture-raised – these are labels found in the grocery store signaling shoppers to high-quality, more ethically raised food products,” says Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Tony Wasley. “For hunters, the storefront looks different; but they, too, are seeking wild-harvested, lean, organic, healthy, high-quality food, which – as our survey results show – is a significant motivational factor for over 80% of Nevada hunters who harvested on average 72.36 lbs. or approximately 193 meals worth of wild meat, often shared with friends and family.”

Conservation Visions, through its Wild Harvest Initiative® program, aims to quantify the benefits of wild meat sharing in the United States and Canada, thus creating a social sharing index. Future survey implementation is planned in partnership with other state and provincial wildlife agencies.

“Hunters have a unique food-sharing tradition,” says Conservation Visions’ President Shane Mahoney. “Our research is demonstrating this; quantifying and qualifying the benefits of hunting not just to hunters and their families, but to the broader community, including to non-hunters and even those who are opposed to hunting.”

A summary of results of the Nevada Wild Meat Sharing Survey is available here. The complete report is available upon request.

About Conservation Visions Inc.

Conservation Visions Inc. is a wildlife initiative founded by internationally recognized biologist, conservation advocate, Shane Mahoney. It is dedicated to a world where conservation matters; where biodiversity is safeguarded, including the diversity of human cultural experience; where conservation and citizenship are viewed as inseparable; where a global responsibility to nature is recognized; where the sustainable use of natural resources is safeguarded through knowledge; and where governments make sound decisions concerning conservation and biodiversity, based on scientific and traditional wisdom. To learn more about Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative®, please visit www.conservationvisions.com.



The Wild Harvest Initiative®