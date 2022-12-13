The nurturing job of a father
Doris Howe narrates true stories of children that grew up with parents and have positive results growing upTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing up with both parents is every child’s dream. In this book, author Doris Howe emphasizes the important role of fathers in families. She emphasizes that this book is written not to shame or insult anyone who was raised in the absence of a father or a mother figure, but rather as a reminder of how fatherlessness can affect a child’s growth.
Doris Howe is a missionary for Youth With A Mission. Youth With A Mission is a global movement of Christians from many cultures, age groups, and traditions dedicated to serving Jesus. Doris’s mission field is in Tyler, Texas, at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency. For over 23 years, she has been an adoption caseworker and with this movement, she has helped young women who are involved in unplanned pregnancies. Doris serves as an instrument of Christ and introduces these young women to God’s love and forgiveness. At the moment, Doris has two books published, namely Adoption Joys and The Shaws Multiple.
An inspiring book of real-life stories of a father’s unconditional love peppered with words of encouragement that touches everyone’s hearts. "Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference" by Doris Howe is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms, both in paperback and hardcover. For more information about the author and his publications, visit https://dorishowe.com/.
