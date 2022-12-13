PRESS RELEASE | 'Green Light' Fish: Cutthroat and Rainbow Trout from Big Lake in Apache County OK to Consume

Phoenix (Dec. 13, 2022) – The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), in association with the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), is issuing a Green Light fishery notice for Cutthroat Trout and Rainbow Trout caught from Big Lake in Apache County. This notice is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate these species can be consumed without limits per standard dietary guidelines.

Big Lake, located in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, offers eastern Arizona anglers a chance to experience fishing for beautiful, delicious fish included in the Arizona Green Light Fisheries Program | Learn More >

Big Lake Green Light Fishery Infographic | View >

Fish are an excellent source of protein and can be an important part of a healthy, diverse diet as they are low in saturated fat. ‘Green Light’ fish are species that ADEQ has tested and may be consumed without limits per standard dietary guidelines. The American Heart Association recommends people eat at least two fish or seafood meals every week. The public health recommendations in this Green Light Fishery notice are based on frequent and long-term consumption of fish.

Resources

ADEQ Interactive e-Map for Green Light Fisheries and Fish Consumption Advisories | View Map >

AZGFD Fish Consumption Advisories for Arizona Waters | View >

EPA-FDA Advice about Eating Fish and Shellfish | View >

USDA Dietary Guidelines | View >

Contact

ADEQ | 602-540-8072 | Email >

AZGFD | 623-236-7392 | Email >