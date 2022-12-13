TIPICO UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE COLUMBUS CREW-THEMED SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER

Crew fans looking to get in on the action in Ohio before January 1st can earn an exclusive $96 Crew Team Shop merchandise voucher with qualifying deposit

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, NJ, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator that will be making its Ohio debut in January, today announced an exclusive sportsbook welcome offer for new Ohio users in partnership with the Columbus Crew. The offer – called The Tipico ’96 Welcome Offer – includes a $96 Crew Team Shop voucher that is exclusive to new Ohio users who open a Tipico sportsbook account between now and Tipico’s anticipated Ohio launch on January 1, 2023.

The Tipico ’96 Welcome Offer, which is named to honor of the Club’s founding as the first club in MLS in 1996, includes the following exclusive perks:

a 150% sportsbook Deposit Match up to $150

a $96 digital voucher to the Crew Team Shop at Lower.com Field

New Ohio users can claim the $96 Team Shop voucher by making a verified, real-money sportsbook account with Tipico and make a qualifying $50 deposit. The offer can be claimed at the following link: https://www.tipico.com/us/oh-register-crew-96. The voucher is redeemable at the Crew Team Shop, which is located at the Southeast entrance to Lower.com Field, next to the American Electric Power gate.

“Fan devotion to US soccer is on the rise,” said Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico North America. “The exciting Tipico ’96 Welcome Offer acts to deepen Tipico’s strong partnership with the Columbus Crew and its supporters. With the incorporation of a Tipico deposit match and Crew Team Shop voucher, Crew fans will be able to gear up for the MLS season and place a bet to further enhance their Crew experience.”

Tipico, who became the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Columbus Crew earlier this year, activated with the Crew throughout the month of November at each of the Club’s World Cup Watch Party events hosted at Lower.com Field. Fans visited the Tipico tent at each of these events to obtain special offers as well as learn more about the company’s upcoming launch in Ohio.

Tipico is officially accepting deposits in the state of Ohio as of December 1, 2023, with wagering becoming available to users on January 1, 2023. For more information on Tipico’s launch in the state, visit Tipico.com/Ohio.

About Tipico North America.

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

About Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew is the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew is operated by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. The Black & Gold are the 2021 Campeones Cup winners. The Club has won two MLS Cup championships in 2008 and 2020, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2002, as well as MLS Supporters’ Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The 2022 campaign was the Crew’s 27th season in MLS as well as the Club’s first full season at Lower.com Field.



