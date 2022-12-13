Modular Data Center Market Size to Surpass $86.92 Bn by 2028; Exhibiting CAGR of 24.5% - Global Report by The Insight Partners

The global modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD 23.35 billion in 2022 to USD 86.92 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new report, titled " Modular Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution (All-in-One Modular Data Center and Single Function Modular Data Center), Service (Consulting and Planning Services; Design, Construction, and Commissioning Services; Operations and Maintenance Services; and Others), Application (Emergency and Temporary Deployment, Capacity Expansion, Disaster Recovery, and Others), Deployment Type (Brownfield Deployment and Greenfield Deployment), and Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others) and Geography,” The modular data center market demand is influenced by developing economies, low CAPEX & improved energy efficiency and ease of deployment and high scalability. North America dominated the modular data center market with the largest share in 2021.





Global Modular Data Center Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 23.35 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 86.92 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Solution, Service, Application, Deployment Type, and Vertical Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina







Global Modular Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Dell Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; IBM Corporation; Oracle; Vertiv Group Corp.; STULZ MODULAR; Eaton; BladeRoom Group Ltd; and EDGE MISSION CRITICAL SYSTEMS, LLC are among the key players operating in the modular data center market.

June 2022, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) extended its distributed cloud services. The company would provide customers with an “OCI everywhere” experience that uses the same hardware and software on-premises in their data centers and OCI regions. Moreover, this makes it easy for organizations to develop, deploy, secure, and manage a single software stack across a wide range of distributed cloud environments.

September 2022, Schindler Group planned to feature its new BuilT-In All-In-One Solution in BEX Asia. The solution provides building owners and managers with a single, consolidated platform along with Schindler's transit management system to conveniently and competently manage building access systems, and security applications.

February 2020, Dell Inc. launched servers ( a modular data center) and streaming analytics software. In addition, these new servers are mainly meant to manage the growing volumes of enterprise-generated data created and processed outside of data centers and the cloud.





Germany is highly sensitive to data privacy and data sovereignty. Thus, the high security and low latency offered by modular data systems are likely to contribute to the modular data center market growth in this country during the forecast period. Germany is one of the largest exporters of vehicles, metals, machineries, chemical goods, etc. The well-established manufacturing and energy sectors in the country are among the major end users of modular data centers in the country.

In Asia Pacific, a continuous demand for high-storage capability infrastructures by firms in India and China, along with increasing digital traffic, triggers the demand for cost-effective modular data centers, which meet the requirements of companies in these cost-sensitive economies. Moreover, increasing mobile phone and internet usage is favoring the modular data center market growth in the region.

In the Middle East, the modular data center market is growing with a surge in the establishment of new companies and the increased number of mobile users. Many countries in this region have harsh climatic conditions, making it difficult for companies to set up their data centers. In contrast, modular data centers are constructed to operate efficiently in harsh climatic conditions.

Dell Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Oracle; and Vertiv Group Corp. are well-known key players and financially strong companies in the global modular data center market. In terms of application, the capacity expansion segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to witness steady market growth over the forecast period.





Global Modular Data Center Market - COVID-19 Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors and economies globally. It has paved the way for the wide-scale acceptance of a digital economy. Also, the rapid adoption of the work-from-home model during the crisis and the consequent demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) are the major factors that resulted in huge traffic at data centers in 2020 and 2021. Moreover, companies continued with the work-from-home or a hybrid working model after 2021 by leveraging cloud technology solutions. Thus, public cloud providers such as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services are expanding with the help of data centers. For instance, in April 2020, Alibaba Cloud announced an investment of RMB 200 billion (US$ 30.5 billion) in core technologies and the construction of future-oriented data centers in the next three years.

Furthermore, the pandemic led to a halt in several data center construction projects and disruptions in supply chains. Therefore, the modular data center market experienced tremendous growth across several businesses to continue operations despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Global Modular Data Center Market: Solutions Overview

Based on solution, the modular data center market is divided into all-in-one modular and single-function modular data centers. The All-in-One modular data center segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The infrastructure of these data centers is generally packaged in standard shipping containers. It is quickly deployable and consumes less power than traditional data centers. These containers are self-reliant with the inclusion of power, IT, and cooling systems in a single enclosure. Thus, these data centers have come up as an alternative to standard modules, which is further boosting the modular data center market growth. Moreover, the customized containers are built according to the need and budgets of the client. They can be modified in several ways, for instance, in terms of dimensions, extendibility, cut-outs for doors, and others.





The Modular Data Center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market in the region is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Because of its stable and long-standing economies, North America can make considerable investments in research and development (R&D) projects, which help the region lead the world in creating new technologies for the Modular Data Center market.









