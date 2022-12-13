International Money Express to Present at the ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI), (“Intermex” or the “Company”) a leading money remittance services company, today announced the Company will present at the 25th Anniversary ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will include comments from Andras Bende, chief financial officer.



Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, two countries in Asia, and two counties in Europe, through a network of independent neighborhood agents and company-owned stores. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally through our mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com