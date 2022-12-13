Light Therapy Market accounted for US$ 709.0 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1250.76 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9% - By PMI

Light Therapy Market, By Light Type (Red Light, Blue Light, White Light, and Others), By Product (Light Box, Light Visor, Light Therapy Bulbs, Lamps and Others), By Application (Eczema, Psoriasis, Acne Vulgaris, Sleeping Disorders, and Others), By End-Users (Dermatology Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Salon), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Light Therapy is also known as phototherapy. Light therapy is the use of light in treatment of mental and physical illness. Light therapy is non-invasive procedure which uses light energy for repairing and regenerating damaged skin. Light therapy includes benefits like elevation of ATP production which results in increasing energy for cells. Light therapy is used to treat SAD (seasonal affective disorder) which is type of depression that occurs during fall and winter each year. Light therapy is done by sitting close to 'light box' for 30 minutes a day, after waking up. The light box provides 10,000 lux light intensity. UVB light and XTRAC laser are two main types of light therapies. Light therapy are mostly recommended by dermatologists for various skin conditions. LED light therapy are safe treatment for skin conditions like skin wounds, skin aging, acne and other. Red light therapy is most common and best therapy for face which can help with wrinkles, fine lines and inflammation. Blue light therapy is best for acne-prone skin. White, green and orange light therapy are used for boosting face glow. Red light therapy is best for wrinkles and aging of skin. Vitiligo, psoriasis, scleroderma and other dermatologic disorders are treated by light therapy or UV phototherapy which has been highly effective. Light therapy masks are safe for everyone to use at home. Red light therapy helps in increasing body's production of collagen and elastin, which will help in repairing sun damaged skin, hyperpigmentation and scarring. Blue light therapy helps in clearing acne nearly 70% within 8-10 treatment sessions. Light therapy provides non-invasive, relaxing, and painless experience. Violet and blue light therapy are used by dermatologists in treating skin cancer, precancerous lesions and sun damaged skin. White light therapy is safe and effective in treating seasonal affective disorders, mood disorders, sleeping disorders, and symptoms of depression. Rising skin diseases has given positive impact on Light Therapy market growth.

The report “Light Therapy Market, By Light Type (Red Light, Blue Light, White Light, and Others), By Product (Light Box, Light Visor, Light Therapy Bulbs, Lamps and Others), By Application (Eczema, Psoriasis, Acne Vulgaris, Sleeping Disorders, and Others), By End-Users (Dermatology Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Salon), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In December 2020, GlobalMed Technologies has launched new ‘Omnilux Contour’ light therapy product for home use. Newly launched product is FDA cleared and designed with two wavelengths of light – red and near infrared, and optimized energy output which delivers the benefits of both wavelengths in single treatment. It helps in providing results within 10 minutes after treatment sessions at home. FACE, NECK & DECOLLETE, and GLOVE are three new Contour LED devices which helps in reducing wrinkles, fine lines and improve skin tone.

In October 2021, Lifepro has announced the launch of new suite of Red Light Therapy products to aid muscle inflammation, anti-aging, detoxification, fat-loss, and other. Newly launched product are – AllevaRed, which is light therapy belt that provides benefits while relaxing. AllevaRed uses 105 LED lights in covering waist, lower back and other areas for stimulating muscle gain, muscle recovery, and fat loss. Within few weekly sessions consumers will get benefits like reduction in stiffness and inflammation, skin rejuvenation and fat loss through cellular breakdown. Vizacure is a light therapy mask of professional level LED light therapy treatment which is non-invasive and painless beauty technique helps in repairing and rejuvenating skin in treating acne, detoxification, reducing wrinkles & fine lines, and improving skin conditions like rosacea, psoriasis and eczema. Consumer can achieve positive results within 15-20 min hands-free per day session in three weeks.

In December 2021, Klox Technologies Inc., a leading provider of FLE (fluorescent light energy) system for treating skin diseases has announced that FDA has granted the company De Novo clearance for newly launched ‘LumiHeal’ system. LumiHeal System is the first fluorescent light based device and currently indicated for providing fluorescent light and blue light to post-surgical incisions, burn, wound and scar management.

Analyst View:

Increase in prevalence of skin disease due to unhealthy lifestyle, food has led to increase in light therapy market growth. Light Therapy Market innovation is growing around the world, owing to technology developments in devices, and products that are more efficient in treatment of skin and other diseases. Newly advanced LED light therapy is useful in reducing and improving skin conditions. Newly advanced technology and benefits like elevation of ATP, increased energy for cells, painless procedure, cost effective, easy to use, availability in homecare settings has fueled the light therapy market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on“Light Therapy Market, By Light Type (Red Light, Blue Light, White Light, and Others), By Product (Light Box, Light Visor, Light Therapy Bulbs, Lamps and Others), By Application (Eczema, Psoriasis, Acne Vulgaris, Sleeping Disorders, and Others), By End-Users (Dermatology Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Salon), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Light Therapy Market accounted for US$ 709.0 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1250.76 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9%. The Light Therapy Market is segmented based on Light Type, Product, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Light Type, Light Therapy Market is segmented into Red Light, Blue Light, White Light, and others.

Based on Product, Light Therapy Market is segmented into Light Box, Light Visor, Light Therapy Bulbs, Lamps and others.

Based on Application, Light Therapy Market is segmented into Eczema, Psoriasis, Acne Vulgaris, Sleeping Disorders, and others.

Based on End-Users, Light Therapy Market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Salon.

By Region, the Light Therapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Light Therapy Market:

The prominent players operating in the Light Therapy Market includes, Johnson & Johnson, Beuer GmbH, Photomedex Inc., BioPhotas Inc., LightStim, Verilux Inc., Nature Bright, TheraLight LLC., Lumie, Northern Light Technologies, Klarstein and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Light Therapy Market, By Light Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Red Light Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Blue Light Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

White Light Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Light Therapy Market, By Product, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Light Box Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Light Visor Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Light Therapy Bulbs Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Lamps Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Light Therapy Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Eczema Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Psoriasis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Acne Vulgaris Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Sleeping Disorders Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Light Therapy Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Dermatology Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Homecare Settings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Salon Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

