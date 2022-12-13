Sterilization Services Market accounted for US$ 4.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 7.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.6% - By PMI

Sterilization Services Market, By Method (ETO, Gamma, Steam, X-ray), By Business Type (Contract Sterilization Services and Sterilization Validation Services), By End User (Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Food and Beverages and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disinfection services are known as a way to destroy unwanted microorganisms in the environment, disinfection services use physical or chemical methods to destroy spores, microbes and viruses. Sterilization refers to any process that removes, destroys, or inactivates all forms of life (especially microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, spores, and unicellular eukaryotic organisms). Sterilization can be done by a variety of means, including heat, chemicals, radiation, high pressure, and filtration, sterilization differs from sterilization, sanitization, and pasteurization in that methods reduce rather than destroy all forms of life and biological elements. Sterilization services serve as an ideal method to prevent the growth of microorganisms, various types of sterilization services include ethylene oxide sterilization, gamma sterilization and e-beam sterilization. In type, ethylene oxide is a low-temperature gas process used for sterilization of various healthcare products, such as single-use medical devices. Ethylene oxide gas is the most common way to sterilize medical equipment, a safe, tightly controlled, and highly regulated process that is critical to preventing infection and ensuring safe surgical and medical treatment for patients. Gamma radiation is a physical/chemical means of disinfection, as it kills bacteria by breaking bacterial DNA, preventing the passage of gamma rays through bacterial fission energy equipment, disrupting pathogens that cause contamination. The basic principle of steam sterilization, as accomplished in an autoclave, is to directly steam each item at the required temperature and pressure for a specific time. E-beam sterilization is a safe, effective and efficient processing technology used to sterilize a wide variety of disposable medical devices, and e-beam processing of pharmaceuticals is the most cost-effective method for low to medium density materials. Increasing number of surgical procedures, rising incidence of hospital-acquired, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid technological advancements are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market globally.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022, Sterigenics, a business of Sotera Health and a global leader in comprehensive sterilization services, announced the start of processing in May 2022 at its expanded Electon Beam (E-Beam) facility located in Columbia City, Indiana.

In April 2019, Johnson announced that it completed the divestiture of its advanced sterilization products business, a division of Ethicon, Inc., to Fortive Corporation, for an aggregate value of approximately US$ 2.8 Bn.

In 2021, STERIS acquired Cantel, a global provider of infection prevention products and services through a US subsidiary, to diversify its vast portfolio of sterilization services.





Analyst View:

Sterilization is essential to ensure that medical and surgical instruments do not transmit infectious pathogens to patients. Sterilization services are most important in various sectors such as medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, food and beverage and other end users. A growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases will increase the number of hospital admissions, thereby increasing the incidence of HAIs, which is expected to boost the demand for sterilization services for medical devices and other devices. The sterilization services market is growing worldwide, driven by technological advancements in sterilization services that are more efficient to use.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Sterilization Services Market accounted for US$ 4.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 7.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.6%. The Sterilization Services Market is segmented based on Method, Business Type, End User and Region.

Based on Method, Sterilization Services Market is segmented into ETO, Gamma, Steam, and X-ray.

Based on Business Type, Sterilization Services Market is segmented into Contract Sterilization Services and Sterilization Validation Services.

Based on End User, Sterilization Services Market is segmented into Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Food and Beverages and Other End Users.

By Region, the Sterilization Services Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Sterilization Services Market:

The prominent players operating in the Sterilization Services Market includes, B. Braun Medical Ltd, Belimed AG, BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & AMP; Co. KG, Medistri SA, MMM Group, Sotera Health Company, Steries Corporation, Stryker Corporation, E-Beam Services, Inc., Olympus Corporation. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

