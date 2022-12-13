Risk Strategies Acquires Worldwide Assurance, Inc.

Miami-area specialist adds to national employee benefits practice capabilities

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage, and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Worldwide Assurance, a health and benefits-focused retail agency. The terms of the deal were not released.



Founded in 2012, Worldwide Assurance is a specialist in helping businesses and individuals create health benefit coverage plans that meet their specific needs. The firm’s offerings range from medical and dental coverage plans to long-term care insurance, group term, and variable life insurance.

“With the cost and complexity of creating and managing employee benefits programs, we see a growing need for firms that offer true specialty focus,” said John Greenbaum, Risk Strategies national employee benefits practice leader. “Adding Worldwide Assurance is in line with this specialty approach and builds on our strengths in a growing geography for our firm.”

Worldwide Assurance’s clients are among several focus industries, including medical practices, higher education, and professional services firms. The firm’s specialists help clients with all aspects of their health and welfare programs, from benefits design and carrier negotiations to supporting the implantation of plans and advocating for employees in the claims process.

“We’ve seen spectacular growth in our business since our founding, which is attributable to our expertise and ability to partner deeply with clients in managing their health and welfare programs,” said Osvaldo Gonzalez III, president of Worldwide Assurance. “Becoming part of Risk Strategies preserves our specialty focus while adding more capabilities and opens new business opportunities helping our clients with insurance and risk issues outside of employee benefits.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com

About Risk Strategies:

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Account Executive

rsc@matternow.com

518-937-3720