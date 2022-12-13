Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,036 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) in Connection with Proposed Privatization and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Weber Inc. (“Weber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEBR) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

Weber shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/weber-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

In August 2021, Weber completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling 17.9 million shares of stock to investors at $14.00 per share. In the year following the IPO, shares of Weber’s stock fell in value by over 50%, to trade below $6.50 per share in August 2022.

On December 12, 2022, Weber announced that it would be acquired by private investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC (“BDT”) at a price of $8.05 per share. Following the closing of the transaction, Weber investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and the Company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Weber shareholders; (ii) whether Weber shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Weber’s directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to BDT at $8.05 per share.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) in Connection with Proposed Privatization and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.