The Brains Reveals How They Increased a Client’s Web Traffic by 165%

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next year is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for businesses large and small – from SMEs to global conglomerates, everyone is looking for a way to stand out and gain an edge. One thing is clear – to be successful in 2023 and beyond, every business needs a high volume of qualified traffic to a user-friendly, SEO-optimised website.

However, knowing that you want to increase traffic to your website and actually accomplishing it are two very different things. When it comes to putting SEO tactics into practice, how can you see some real results that will improve your ROI? Digital marketing experts at The Brains are able to share a case study where they helped a client in the healthcare sector increase their web traffic by a remarkable 165%, more than doubling the client’s organic traffic in just one year.

Through a bespoke, local-first SEO strategy and content designed to drive visibility and engage their core target audience, The Brains helped the client to not only increase organic traffic, but they have also seen an 84% increase in the size of their backlink profile and an additional 1.8k ranking keywords.

For an in-depth look at the project, the objectives and the outcomes, check out the case study below:

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/project/brainy-seo-strategies-result-in-165-web-traffic-growth-for-top-london-fertility-clinic/

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, content marketing, lead generation and SEO services among others.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains

Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk

Telephone: 0333 050 7328

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing

Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

