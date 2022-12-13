Taboola Signs Exclusive, Multi-Year Deal with Time Out to Become New Global Recommendations Provider

Time Out to Adopt Taboola Feed, Taboola Newsroom, Explore More, Right Rail and Mid-Article Placements to Increase Audience Engagement and Monetization

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new multi-year deal with Time Out , a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to discover and experience the best things to do, see and eat in 333 cities in 59 countries. Taboola will be implemented across all Time Out websites globally, including the U.S., U.K, France, Spain, Portugal, Singapore and Australia.



Under the agreement, Taboola will be featured on Time Out websites across articles, venues and landing pages. Time Out will also leverage Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience and video. Additionally, Time Out will incorporate Taboola Newsroom, a technology offering that uses advanced A.I. and readership signals from millions of daily active users. Newsroom will help Time Out further understand their audiences, learn about their most engaged articles and conduct A/B testing for headlines.

“We are focused on further evolving Time Out’s digital strategy as we continue to reach a wider audience across our digital platforms spanning web, mobile, emails, social and video. These are the channels where we have seen growth and engagement so it’s a great step for us to work with Taboola to further drive a more engaging experience and interaction with our audience,” said Rachel Glickman, Managing Director, Global Digital Innovation & Operations at Time Out. “Time Out chose to collaborate with Taboola due to their scale, data and innovation through tools like Taboola Newsroom and their hands-on, personable approach to account management.”

“Time Out is a great brand with a global team of local expert journalists, trusted by millions of people around the world when they go out,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “We are excited to work with Time Out and use our technology to support their future audience growth and commitment to innovate.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent, and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that curates and creates the best of the world’s greatest cities through its two divisions - Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 with a magazine to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city. Today, across the Group’s digital and physical platforms, Time Out’s professional journalists curate the best things to do, see and eat in 333 cities in 59 countries. Time Out Market is the world’s first editorially curated food and cultural market, bringing a city’s best chefs, restaurateurs and unique cultural experiences together under one roof. The first Time Out Market opened in Lisbon in 2014, followed in 2019 by Miami, New York, Boston, Chicago and Montreal, and Dubai in 2021. A further pipeline of openings includes Vancouver, Cape Town, Porto, Osaka, and more. Time Out Group PLC, listed on AIM, is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

