Amazon Advertisers Can Use VidMob's Metrics-Driven Insights to Help Drive Holiday Sales

VidMob's creative analytics integration with Amazon Ads ties creative performance to revenue

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , a platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced deeper, insights-driven support for marketers looking to deliver stronger performance for their Amazon Ads campaigns. The integration with the Amazon Ads reporting API and VidMob’s own AI now supports insights-informed creative in and outside the Amazon store, creating a full feedback loop for advertisers.



VidMob is an Amazon Ads verified partner, delivering insights-driven creative analytics for Sponsored Brands Video and Sponsored Display, and providing metrics-driven insights to inform advertisers’ creative campaigns. VidMob is the only Creative and Brand Experience partner to provide both creative analytics and creative production optimization for Amazon advertisers.

As an Amazon Ads verified partner, VidMob brings speed, insights and store expertise to the creative process. With Intelligent Creative from VidMob, Amazon advertisers have access to creative analytics to help them determine what creative elements drive performance for their campaigns and sales in Amazon’s stores, and the ability to leverage expert services to build optimized creative assets.

VidMob offers Amazon advertisers:

Creative Analytics Integration with Amazon Ads Sponsored Brands Video and Sponsored Display ad formats to understand the creative elements that help drive performance

Creative Scoring against Amazon Ads best practices to ensure ads are meeting best practices

Creative production capabilities for Stores and Streaming TV videos



Soon, VidMob will also integrate with the Amazon DSP creative API, which will enable advertisers to bring analytics to creatives that live both in and outside of Amazon’s stores.

“ Nearly 2 million small- and medium-sized businesses are Amazon third-party selling partners and they all see the holiday shopping season as a key opportunity to drive awareness and interest in their products,” said Steph Garofoli, VP of Partnerships at VidMob. We are thrilled to be releasing a series of innovative capabilities to help advertisers improve the performance of their campaigns in time for the Holidays.”

About VidMob

VidMob is a leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob has received a verified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital ad network. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at www.vidmob.gives .

Media Contact

press@vidmob.com