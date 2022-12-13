Blockchain Hub Davos 2023 to Convene Leading Minds Around Realizing Blockchain’s Promise

Hosted by CasperLabs and CV Labs, the second annual event will take place in Davos, Switzerland, January 16 through 19

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and DAVOS, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CasperLabs , the enterprise blockchain software leader, today unveiled the agenda for Blockchain Hub Davos 2023 , the annual event that brings together business leaders, academics and policymakers to discuss the state of the blockchain industry and its impact on the world around us. Hosted in partnership with CV Labs , the Blockchain Hub will once again take place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 19, during the week of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.



“Blockchain is at an important inflection point,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO and co-founder at CasperLabs. “Even amid a turbulent market, more organizations than ever are embracing the vast potential of this transformative technology and relying on blockchain-powered solutions to drive new efficiencies. The Blockchain Hub will bring together a diverse array of industry pioneers to explore this emerging trend, and what comes next.”

Blockchain Hub Davos 2023 will feature prominent leaders from Fortune 500 companies, leading blockchain firms, and government organizations. Dozens of speakers are confirmed for this year's program, including:

Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase, Chief Policy Officer

Brittany Kaiser, Gryphon Digital Mining, Chair of the Board

Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital, Founder & Managing Partner

Brock Pierce, Bitcoin Foundation, Chairman

Andrea Abrams, Phygicode, Founder

Michael Casey, CoinDesk, Chief Content Officer

Charles Okochu, Amazon Managed Blockchain, Senior Business Development Manager

Shyam Nagarajan, IBM, Executive Partner, Web3 & Sustainability

Naeem Aslam, NASDAQ, Columnist

Dirk Klee, Bitcoin Suisse, CEO

Leann Pinto, IPwe President

“In this digitally connected world, it is also vital to come together, in person, to debate and challenge so that alignments can be determined. This is what Blockchain Hub Davos will present: the opportunity for blockchain leaders to come together and create pathways to realizing blockchain's promise,” said Florian Kohler, Chairman of CV Labs. “We are excited to host Blockchain Hub Davos here in Switzerland, which is the most mature global blockchain ecosystem and whose assured regulatory landscape is of vital importance to the blockchain world.”

Featured programming, themes and sessions include:

DAY 1: RESTORING TRUST IN DIGITAL ASSETS | Speakers will examine how the industry navigates the myriad challenges posed by a series of high-profile events over the past year, how to introduce more responsible regulation that ensures necessary safeguards are in place – and how our relationship with digital assets will continue to evolve over time.





Speakers will examine how the industry navigates the myriad challenges posed by a series of high-profile events over the past year, how to introduce more responsible regulation that ensures necessary safeguards are in place – and how our relationship with digital assets will continue to evolve over time. DAY 2: BLOCKCHAIN’S IMPACT ON ENTERPRISE & GOVERNMENT | For all of the recent turmoil, organizations are adopting blockchain technology at an unprecedented rate. Discussions will focus on blockchain’s maturation to an enterprise-ready technology that drives positive business outcomes, as well as a look at efforts to make it more accessible to broader audiences.





For all of the recent turmoil, organizations are adopting blockchain technology at an unprecedented rate. Discussions will focus on blockchain’s maturation to an enterprise-ready technology that drives positive business outcomes, as well as a look at efforts to make it more accessible to broader audiences. DAY 3: FUTURIST FORUM | A day dedicated to looking ahead. Hear from a diverse array of innovative minds on what they’re building, why they’re building it and the major trends they’re watching, from advances in gaming to the evolution of NFTs and more.



To register as an in-person or virtual attendee, visit https://blockchainhubdavos.com .

About CV Labs

CV Labs is the heartbeat of Crypto Valley, the world's most mature blockchain hub. CV Labs helps global start-ups, corporates, and investors to leverage blockchain technology and to transform the way the world interacts and transacts. CV Labs is the ecosystem business pillar of CV VC, the Swiss-headquartered global blockchain investor. With locations in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, South Africa, and Germany, CV Labs nurtures a global ecosystem through various activities, including acceleration programs, community-centric co-working spaces, industry events & summits, and advisory & research reports. To learn more, visit https://cvlabs.com .

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs is the enterprise blockchain software leader. CasperLabs built the first layer-1 blockchain for the scale and operational needs of business, creating complete transparency and trust for all business transactions. CasperLabs delivers applications and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies and governments. We are on a mission to build the essential foundation for an entirely new era of customer value and business success. For more information, visit https://casperlabs.io/ .

