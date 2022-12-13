Merlin By VALK Integrates Ledger Live, Bringing Institutional Grade DeFi Analytics To 5 Million Users

Offering seamless portfolio tracking for over 1,000 DeFi protocols

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin, the institutional grade DeFi portfolio tracker built by VALK , announced today that it has been integrated into Ledger Live , the one-stop shop to buy crypto, grow digital assets, and manage NFTs. Through this integration, users of Ledger Live can access their DeFi performance analytics on Merlin directly from their hardware wallets.



The current landscape of decentralized finance counts $50B+ in total locked value volume in various decentralized protocols facilitating swapping, lending, borrowing, staking and participating in liquidity pools. Yet, portfolio managers and investors are lacking a powerful tool that extracts complex data and provides deep analytics across a multitude of DeFi platforms.

“The landscape of crypto is constantly changing, and given the recent uncertainty surrounding many Centralised Exchanges, more and more traders will be moving to decentralized financial applications. Through our integration we’re making DeFi exploration easier and more accessible to all,” said Antoine Loth, CEO and co-founder of VALK.

Merlin by VALK is accessible via Ledger Live’s app in the Discovery section, to over 5 million Ledger users, and it connects 1000+ DeFi protocols across 10 blockchains to offer DeFi traders performance metrics, profits & losses reports (P&L), aggregates gas spent and calculates yield and impermanent loss in dollar values. Soon, Merlin will allow investors to claim liquidity provider fees and rewards directly from its interface without having to leave the platform.

Ledger Live is Ledger’s native interface that enables users to easily manage their digital assets, NFTs and dApps securely and seamlessly from their Ledger Nano hardware wallet. It creates a better, simpler and more secure user experience for investors to manage their digital assets and discover multiple decentralized applications.

“Ledger Live’s DeFi users operate across a multitude of protocols and chains. By connecting to Merlin from our app, they get an aggregate view of all their DeFi positions and strategies in one simple dashboard, making the user experience a lot more streamlined,” said Jean-François Rochet, VP of International Development at Ledger.

Institutional and retail traders can now track their crypto assets and DeFi strategies without leaving their Ledger by using Merlin on the Ledger Live application.

About Merlin by VALK

Merlin allows connectivity via pasting a wallet address or Web3 connection, and will analyze all positions, strategies and overall portfolio insights from the wallet. From transaction history to net worth and P&L calculation, Merlin has the user covered. Merlin is built by VALK, a FinTech-turned-DeFi service provider, serving both institutional and retail investors. Merlin is available and free to use via its app ( https://mymerlin.io/ ), and has opened APIs for industrial use of data and indexation reports.

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and web3. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured through Ledger Nanos. Headquartered in Paris and Vierzon, with offices in London, New-York, Singapore and Portland, Ledger has a team of more than 700 professionals developing a variety of products and services to enable individuals and companies to securely buy, store, swap and manage crypto assets - including the Ledger hardware wallets line with more than 5 million units already sold in more than 180 countries.

