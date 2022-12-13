Former Shopify Executive Rupert Bonham-Carter joins Nogin as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (NASDAQ: NOGN), a leading cloud-based enterprise ecommerce platform technology provider, today announced that it has named Rupert Bonham-Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Bringing over 25 years of sales, management and technology experience to the role, Bonham-Carter will lead Nogin’s go-to-market operations, driving sales and developing strategic relationships to accelerate the company’s growth.



“We are thrilled to welcome an industry veteran like Rupert to Nogin’s management team,” said Jan Nugent, Founder and Co-CEO at Nogin. “Rupert’s proven track record of growing successful tech companies will be invaluable as we continue to build Nogin’s momentum, expanding our footprint as a leading enterprise-level ecommerce technology platform.”

Bonham-Carter was most recently the director of global sales and partnerships at Shopify, where he headed up global sales teams, led global business development, built Shopify’s first sales development and systems integrator teams, and unified Shopify’s agency programs. Throughout his career, Bonham-Carter has built winning business relationships and teams, serving in leadership roles at IBM, Klipfolio and Cognos.

“Shopify has facilitated a generational transformation in ecommerce, enabling millions of merchants to sell online on their platform. However, many brands are growing their online stores to a size and complexity where they need more. By plugging into Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce platform, brands will be able to keep up with big retail and maintain long term growth rates without the costs and complexity typically associated with moving to an enterprise platform,” said Bonham-Carter. “In my former role as the head of global sales and partnerships at Shopify, I got to know Nogin as a top Shopify Plus partner and admired their approach. Nogin provides a complete and world-class enterprise commerce solution targeted at the mid market with six- to eight-week implementations, no upfront costs and innovation that removes the need to ever replatform again. For brands that have grown but find themselves stalled or stuck, Nogin provides a different approach. It's a unique value proposition and I'm excited to be part of Nogin’s ongoing growth and success.”

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology platform for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

