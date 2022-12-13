Submit Release
FeedbackFruits Wins the Silver Award at the Reimagine Education Awards 2022

FeedbackFruits' assessment tools win the Reimagine Education Silver Award in the Learning Assessment category

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeedbackFruits has been selected from over 1,100 submissions as the Reimagine Education Awards 2022 Silver Award winner in the Learning Assessment category for their five tools for diversified assessment. Two other FeedbackFruits projects were also shortlisted, in the Innovation in Business Education and The Power of Partnerships categories.

The Reimagine Education Awards is the largest global awards program for innovative pedagogies. The awards, organized by the Wharton School and QS Quacquarelli Symonds, celebrate approaches that enhance student learning outcomes and employability, thus fundamentally changing the educational landscape.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, President, QS and co-founder of Reimagine Education, said: "It is a pleasure and a privilege to offer a global platform to the projects, pedagogies, and solutions that represent the future of educational provision. With over 500 international independent judges participating in the evaluation process, plus a distinguished 25 persons Grand Jury, our winners have received the unequivocal backing of expert educationalists across the world. They should take exceptional pride in their achievement."

Since 2012, FeedbackFruits has been co-creating evidence-based pedagogical technology with thought-leading institutions, such as Cornell University, Deakin University, and IE Business School. The winning FeedbackFruits project consists of six teaching tools for holistic and multi-level assessment that help institutions scale and innovate their evaluation practices.

Ewoud de Kok, CEO of FeedbackFruits, believes that this achievement reflects the emerging need for innovative pedagogical practices: "The importance of promoting more authentic assessment has been increasingly apparent in the sector. FeedbackFruits is proud to be among the many innovators in higher education and edtech who transform the way we evaluate students' progress and performance."

For Joost Verdoorn, Chief Product Officer at FeedbackFruits, the awards were the legitimization of the company's focus on the lived experience of educators: "Our assessment tools have been developed with higher education institutions from start to finish. It is because of their insights and feedback that we have been able to create effective technology that boosts learning outcomes and saves educators' time in the process."

This achievement has validated FeedbackFruits' mission of supporting educational institutions to provide a more personalized, engaging, and meaningful learning experience for all students.
 

About FeedbackFruits

FeedbackFruits is an EdTech scale-up based in Amsterdam with the mission to help foster a generation of critical and empathic thinkers through pedagogical innovation. The tools encompass a range of learning activities such as self and peer assessment, online discussion, and team-based learning. For further information, visit feedbackfruits.com.

About Reimagine Education Awards 2022

Reimagine Education is a global conference and competition, open to educational innovators from all around the world. For further information, visit reimagine-education.com.

