Data Science Salon is Coming Back to Austin With a Conference Focused on Applying AI & Machine Learning in the Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon , the most diverse data science and machine learning community in the US, is excited to be back in Austin, TX to host Data Science Salon ATX on February 21-22, 2023. The two-day conference focused on AI and machine learning applications in the enterprise will be held at 800 Congress Ave in Downtown Austin. The format includes a combination of talks, and panels with an optional expo and lots of time for networking in a casual environment with entertainment. Data Science Salon attendees are executives, senior data science practitioners, data science managers, analysts, and engineering professionals.



Machine learning approaches in the enterprise are some of the most sophisticated in the practice. Data Science Salon ATX is set to explore and discuss the impacts of those practices. Featuring speakers from Wayfair, Google, Indeed, Adobe, Fidelity, Zoom and many others, the Data Science Salon conference series is designed to be not only informative, but also entertaining and engaging for the whole community. Additional partner data science related events will go on during the same week and will be announced soon. Early bird tickets are available on the event website until January 8th.

Topics covered at Data Science Salon ATX include AI in healthcare, responsible and ethical AI systems, NLP to analyze customer feedback, explainable AI, human-AI collaboration for financial cybersecurity, data visualization, algorithmic contact assignment and many more. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights from those working on the frontlines of data science and every major application of machine learning in the enterprise will be covered; 450+ attendees, 35 speakers; cutting-edge research.

“Data Science Salon is a must-attend event for decision-makers across the data science landscape. The combination of high-quality content and power networking creates a unique opportunity to generate business.” – Matt Denesuk, SVP, Data Analytics & AI at Royal Caribbean Group.

Data Science Salon last gathered in Austin in February, 2020; Austin is the second home market for the female owned Data Science Salon, which was launched six years ago. For more information on Data Science Salon Austin visit the event website .

The Data Science Salon (DSS) is a unique vertical focused conference which grew into a diverse community of senior data science, machine learning and other technical specialists. The community gathers face-to-face and virtually to educate each other, illuminate best practices and innovate new solutions in a casual atmosphere; you can also tune into the DSS webinars, events, and podcast episodes. Learn more about Data Science Salon on the DSS website .

