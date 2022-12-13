VarieHook Releases an Improved Crochet Hook that is Unique in the Marketplace
Crocheters can Bump up their Crochet Skill Set Quickly with a Short Learning CurveFLORIDA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VarieHook launched its first model of their patent pending crochet hook on December 9, 2022.
The VarieHook Model 1, ranging in size from 5.5 to 8.5mm, offers many benefits to crocheters with a wide range of skill levels. Just a few of the most exciting benefits include the ability to form measured oversized stitches instead of estimating, and easily completing difficult crochet stitches that knot, wrap or loop around the shaft of a crochet hook. Some of the improved results for crochet crafters includes flatter fabric, less blocking, true shapes and many more choices in sizes for each stitch to facilitate innovation.
Free patterns, a 100-stitch dictionary, instructional videos, and details about how this unique hook was invented are on the company website, VarieHook.com and VarieHook - YouTube.com. Information on VarieHook is also available at Facebook and Instagram.
A 500-year prior art search and International PCT application were performed and submitted by Fishman Stewart LLC. US patent pending status was awarded in 2022. VarieHook was able to go from idea, through patent pending and trademarking to market in under a year. VarieHook is manufactured in the USA.
VarieHook intends to release additional three-shafted models in the future of varying materials and shaft dimensions. In addition, a line of two-shafted crochet hooks is being considered with customer input.
VarieHook is a subsidiary of a business founded in 2003 that focuses on plastics and online fulfillment.
Dee Johnson
VarieHook
infovariehook@gmail.com
Introduction to Clusters in Three Sizes