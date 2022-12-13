Plumber for Quad Cities Offers Monthly Special to Help Homeowners Prepare Their Heating System for Winter

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, Iowa, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Davenport, Iowa - Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, has announced their Monthly Special for the month of November, which is designed to help homeowners prepare for the winter. This special price is for their Heating and Cooling Service Partner Agreement. This is available at a price of $198, excluding tax, for one whole year of furnace and air conditioning check up. This includes a 10 percent discount on all service calls, including plumbing service. Furthermore, they always give priority to their service partners with no dispatch or emergency fees charged during weekends or after hours.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, says, “If it has not already, some day soon your furnace will kick on for the first time in many months – is your heating system ready for the coming winter? Our Northwest team is here to help get your ready for the seasonal changes and you can be ahead of the game with our heating & cooling agreement. We are proud to have a strong team comprised of knowledgeable technicians that will help you keep your plumbing & heating in check. Northwest has been serving homeowners in the Quad Cities & beyond since 1923. We have 24/7 emergency service available for plumbing & heating services.”

Preparing for winter includes ensuring that the home heating system, including the furnace and boiler, are working properly. Having a malfunctioning heating system during the winter months will surely be a problem. Northwest Plumbing offers service partner agreements to ensure that the heating system of their customers are subjected to regular preventative maintenance checks to detect any potential problems as early as possible and prevent their becoming worse and turning into serious issues. And with their Deal of the Month, customers can benefit from a reduced price for their service partner agreements.

Their knowledgeable and experienced technicians can handle all kinds of models, makes, and types of heaters and furnaces including gas, propane, oil, geothermal, electric, and more. And their White Glove Guarantee ensures that their technicians will leave the home as clean as it was before they arrived.

Their services include various heating requirements for homes. These include: furnace repair and installation; annual heating system check; humidifier installation; boiler repair and installation; geothermal systems; steam heat; hot water heater; mini-splits (ductless); high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; zoning; and maintenance agreement (includes annual system check).

Becoming a service partner of Northwest Plumbing offers a number of benefits. These include: no emergency service fees so there will no worries about having to pay charges for weekend and after hours services; one high-performance tune-up each year for the unit or units indicated in the agreement; priority service for all of the service partner’s needs; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, which means they will correct anything that the customer is not satisfied with or the customer will not need to pay; postcard reminders for annual maintenance check; 10 percent discount for as long as the customer is a service partner with Northwest; transferable agreement, which means it can be transferred to the customer’s new home or to the buyer of the home; and services provided by professional and qualified technicians.

Established in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has grown to become one of the leading providers of residential plumbing and heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities and in the surrounding areas. At present, they have been offering their services to residents of the Quad Cities, that is composed of Rock Island and Moline, Illinois; Bettendorf and Davenport, Iowa; and the areas nearby in Rock Island, Henry, Scott, Muscatine, Clinton, and Cedar counties.

When requiring heating and plumbing services, people can check out the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open 24 hours a day, at any day of the week. Those who want to get to know more about the company can read their latest news article.

