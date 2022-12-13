Battery Management System Market Revenue to Reach US$28.4 Bn in 2029, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research in a New Study

Battery Management System Market Size is Anticipated to Register a Robust CAGR Of 19.8% Between the Years of Projection 2022 and 2029

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising green energy significance, and accelerated expansion of e-mobility collectively drive the sales of battery management systems worldwide. Global battery management system market will largely gain from mounting demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that boost the adoption rate of battery management systems. While the market registered revenue worth US$4.6 Bn in the year 2019, the report anticipates market valuation to reach nearly US$28.4 Bn by the end of 2029. At a stellar CAGR of 19.8% projected between 2022 and 2029, battery management system market is all set to display phenomenal growth during the period of assessment. Fairfield Market Research offers a detailed growth analysis and forecast of the market in its latest released report.

Get the Sample Copy of Battery Management System Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/battery-management-system-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Over the course of the decade (2019 – 2029), the worldwide battery management system market is likely to experience more than 6x growth in revenue

Li-ion battery remains the top demand generating segment with more than 41% market share

North America retains lead in global marketplace with current revenue share of 30%

Industry leaders place greater emphasis on R&D for boosting sales performance

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The report points to continued dominance of lithium-ion battery on account of extensive application across industries, especially automotive, and consumer electronics. With over 41% value share in global battery management system market, Li-ion battery will maintain pre-eminence throughout the forecast period. Application-wise analysis of the market shows dominance of automotive battery management systems over the systems used across energy storage, consumer electronics, military and defense, telecommunication, healthcare, and renewable energy industries. However, power generation, and communications are likely to represent highly lucrative segments in battery management system market. Based on topology, distributed topology is likely to remain dominant with more than 50% share, followed by centralized topology segment. The report however projects higher growth potential for modular topology in line with escalating demand for essential components of electric cars, medical mobility vehicles, commercial drones, and energy storage systems.

Key Report Highlights

Large players primarily depend on generators, and UPSs that predominantly find application in power generation across telecom industry

Adoption of Li-ion battery will be the maximum across electric vehicle sector, and consumer electronics industry

Thriving demand for chargeable batteries will provide a strong impetus to battery management systems





Insights into Regional Analysis

With the current revenue share of 30%, North America spearheads global battery management system market. The region will retain lead throughout the period of projection and is anticipated to demonstrate a whopping 19.4% growth through the end of 2029. Strong presence of some of the globally leading industry players primarily account for the prime positioning of North America in addition to an established small and medium business sector that encourages adoption of battery management systems for improved performance. The uptake here will be on an uptrend as the region provides a highly favourable ground for electric and hybrid electric vehicle sales. The role of governments remains crucial, says the report. Together, North America, and Europe account for a share of over 55%. On the other hand, Asia Pacific that currently captures more than 1/4th of the overall market valuation is expected to witness fastest growth during 2022 – 2029. In addition to wide application across automotive, telecom, and electronics industries, battery management system market in Asia Pacific will significantly benefit from rapid expanse of renewables sector, and e-mobility.

Leaders in Global Battery Management System Market Space

Elithion Inc, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd, Analog Devices, Eberspächer, Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Leclanché SA, Nidec Motor Corporation, Navitas System, LLC, Nuvation Energy, Texas Instruments, Sedemac

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/battery-management-system-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2019 US$4.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$28.4 Bn CAGR 19.8% Key Players Analog Devices, Eberspächer, Elithion Inc, Johnson Matthey, Leclanché SA, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd, Navitas System, LLC, Nidec Motor Corporation, Nuvation Energy, Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd, Sedemac, and Texas Instruments

Market Segmentation

Battery Coverage

Lithium-ion

Advanced Lead-acid

Others





Topology Coverage

Centralized

Distributed

Modular





Application Coverage

Electric Vehicles

Computing Devices

Renewable Energy Systems

UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)

Industrial Systems

Others (Personal Mobility Instruments, Robotic Boats & ROVs, etc.)

End Use Coverage

Automotive & Transportation

Military & Defense

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Others (Industrial, Marine, etc.)





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Analog Devices

Eberspächer

Elithion Inc

Johnson Matthey

Leclanché SA

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

Navitas System, LLC

Nidec Motor Corporation

Nuvation Energy

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Battery-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Topology-wise Analysis

End Use-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com