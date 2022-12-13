Tek84 Inc. to Present at Imperial Capital Annual Security Investor Conference on December 15

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tek84 Inc. President Kevin Russeth will present the company’s technology and business development plan at the Imperial Capital 19th Annual Security Investor Conference at 3:15pm on December 15 at the InterContinental New York Barclay.



Tek84 is a pioneer in high tech imaging and x-ray technologies that help protect countries and communities from security threats, including contraband, human trafficking and terrorism. The proliferation of contraband, such as drugs, weapons, high-value electronics and precious metals, has made it a major global security threat and top law enforcement priority.

The company’s researchers developed the world’s first body scanner 30 years ago. Today Tek84’s advanced technologies include x-ray body scanning systems that detect threats hidden under clothing and within body cavities as well as hand-held x-ray scanners for vehicles, packages, walls and objects. Both use ultra-low amounts of radiation to identify threats in seconds.

“There is tremendous demand for high resolution x-ray scanning solutions for law enforcement in numerous high-risk situations,” said Mr. Russeth. “Our annual sales growth is high double-digit and we are pursuing multiple opportunities to accelerate growth through new products, new and deeper market penetration and acquisition.”

Tek84’s Intercept™ is the fastest growing x-ray body scanning system for jails, prisons, juvenile detention facilities, court houses and border crossings. More than 800 systems have been sold worldwide. Through the company’s Boston-based affiliate, Videray Technologies, Inc., Tek84 offers several portable, handheld x-ray scanners. The newest product is PX Ultra, the industry's first 160 keV Handheld Backscatter X-ray Imager that can identify anomalies through 10mm of steel.

Tek84 technologies provide protection in 45 US states and multiple U.S. federal and international government agencies, including the state of Israel.

About the Security Investor Conference

SIC is a leading security industry conference that brings together a select group of companies to present their positioning and strategic growth plans to an audience of key investors and business leaders. This premier industry gathering of 70 public and private companies and over 500 leading executives, institutional investors and private equity investors provides an opportunity to network with and learn from the leaders delivering the latest compelling security solutions across the Global Consumer, Enterprise and Government Markets. www.imperialcapital-sic.com

About Tek84 Inc.

Tek84 is a pioneer and global leader in high technology body scanning security solutions. We developed the world’s first body scanner and today we help secure borders, critical infrastructure, airports, embassies, courthouses and local, state and federal jails, prisons and other detention centers. Our customers worldwide rely upon Tek84 technology for safety and security, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the State of Israel. Tek84 also conducts research and development for U.S. government agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, Counter Terrorism Technical Support Office, U. S. Secret Service and Israeli government. Tek84 is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, contact us at info@tek84.com or visit www.tek84.com.

