Yeast Extract Market will worth around USD 2.57 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the application, form, technology, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global yeast extract market are Lesaffre Group, Lallemand, Inc., Kerry Group, Angel Yeast, Thai Foods International Co., Ltd., Leiber GmBH, Biospringer, DSM, Alltech, Synergy Flavors, Biorigin, Titan Biotech Limited Company, Halcyon Proteins, Specialty Biotech, Ohly, Kohjin Life Sciences, Sensient Technologies Corp., AB Mauri, Oriental Yeast, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Yeast extract market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Yeast extracts, which are composed of the contents of yeast cells without the cell walls, are employed as flavourings, food additives, or as nutrients for bacterial growth media. They are present in a variety of packaged meals, including crackers, snack snacks, frozen entrees, gravy, stock, and more. They are widely used to create umami tastes and savoury flavours. They are rich in B vitamins (but not B12). Yeast extracts and foods that have undergone fermentation both include glutamic acid, a free glutamate amino acid that contributes to the umami flavour. Glutamic acid can be found in meat, cheese, fungi (such as mushrooms and yeast), and vegetables like broccoli and tomatoes. The heat-autolytic technique was created in the 19th century by Justus von Liebig to produce yeast extract of the autolysate type. Yeast cells undertake a process known as autolysis in which their own digestive enzymes break down their proteins into amino acids and peptides after being heated until they explode. The insoluble cell walls are then separated using a centrifuge, filtered, and frequently spray-dried. Marmite, Vegemite, and related items are created in this manner. It is possible to dry liquid yeast extracts to create a thin paste or a dry powder. This is not the same as nutritious yeast, which is made from intact cells rather than being directly hydrolyzed and has a milder flavour. Typically, there are three phases involved in the creation of yeast extracts: fermentation (yeast growth), disruption (cell breaking), and separation (to keep the soluble part).

Scope of Yeast Extract Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Application, Form, Technology, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Lesaffre Group, Lallemand, Inc., Kerry Group, Angel Yeast, Thai Foods International Co., Ltd., Leiber GmBH, Biospringer, DSM, Alltech, Synergy Flavors, Biorigin, Titan Biotech Limited Company, Halcyon Proteins, Specialty Biotech, Ohly, Kohjin Life Sciences, Sensient Technologies Corp., AB Mauri, Oriental Yeast, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Food & Beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment is food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The food and beverage industries are experiencing a sharp rise in product demand as a result of the rise in MSG-related sensitivity. It is anticipated that throughout the course of the forecast period, the food & beverage application will gain traction due to significant product consumption in the fermentation of sugars in baking applications.

The autolyzed segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The technology segment includes autolyzed and hydrolyzed. The autolyzed segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment will continue to hold the top spot during the forecast period due to the distinct flavour of autolyzed yeast extracts in a variety of food applications, such as bread items, soups, and dressings. These extracts are a fantastic source of minerals and vitamin B. The need for clean label products and natural food ingredients is also fueling growth in the autolyzed industry. The autolyzed approach provides advantages in terms of low cost and high extraction rates.

The powder segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The form segment includes paste, powder, and flakes. The powder segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to its widespread use in numerous goods, such as bakery & confectionery, meat, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, the market is expanding. A natural flavour enhancer or flavouring component in powder form can be used as an alternative to MSG. Additionally, it provides nutrients for bacterial culture media. The product is much easier to use when it is powdered as opposed to when it is paste. Powdered items can be fairly accurately weighed, combined with other ingredients, packaged, and there are no problems with the product's lack of fluidity.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the yeast extract include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. The market is expanding as a result of the increased use of alcoholic beverages and savoury foods in the area. Growing urbanisation will encourage market expansion by increasing accessibility to convenience foods. As a source of protein, yeast extract is being used more and more in feed products. Yeast extracts are used in the production of feed, bioethanol, biotechnology, cosmetics, and personal care products. Modern technical techniques are used in the production of customised yeast. Several important players are involved in the development of specialised yeast. The public is being made more aware of yeast extract products by a number of organisations, organisations, and associations.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Yeast Extract market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.39 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the abundance of baking supplies and their high demand, the nation's bread and breweries are using more yeast components. The rise of this industry is significantly fueled by the rising demand for alcohol and the enrichment of animal feed products. Industry expansion is being driven by rising pet adoption rates and increased public knowledge of livestock health.

China

China’s Yeast Extract’ market size was valued at USD 0.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.14 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029. The area has seen significant urbanisation and an increase in the demand for fast food items in recent years. The region's yeast extract industry has seen significant growth as a result of the significant increase in consumer demand for natural, pure, and fresh products.

India

India's Yeast Extract market size was valued at USD 0.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.10 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2029. India's thriving food and beverage industry is another factor assisting the country's market rise. The trend toward lessening sugar consumption serves as proof that the current change is significant. After years in which obesity developed into a serious health problem, Indian customers are now protesting against goods that they believe to be a part of the problem. As a result, products with less sugar and those that replace sugar are now necessary. Consequently, yeast extract is growing fast in this area.

Covid-19 Impact

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of alcohol.

