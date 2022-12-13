Polyester-Type Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Is Expected To Be the Highest Revenue-Generating Segment, Projected To Grow At A CAGR of Over 7%, Mentions Fact.MR

Asia is a highly opportunistic region for honey market, with bulk of the consumption rising in countries such as China and India

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 Billion.



The key type for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes includes Polyester where the Demand growth of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes was recorded at 6.2% during 2017 – 2021, while it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2022 –2023. Polyester-based TPU is frequently used in applications where resistance to lubricants, fuel, and water is required.

Additionally, since it generally provides exceptional transparency, polyester is commonly used in engineering and construction applications. Polyester is used to make a variety of products, including bottles, films, sails, filters, and insulating tapes. In order to create fabric blends that are used to make clothing, polyester can be combined with other natural fibers.

Key Takeaways from the Study

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market was valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market revenue would increase 1.9X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 5.8 Bn in 2032.





In terms of type, the revenue through polyester is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 7.0%.





In terms of end-use, revenue through footwear is expected to account for the highest CAGR of 6% during 2017-21.





U.S. leads Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market with an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 692 Mn.





Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market are focused on alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 Players in the market are targeting to increase their Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market share.

Some of the recent developments in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market are:

In September 2021, KPX Chemical, a key producer of polyols for polyurethanes in South Korea partnered with Huntsman Corporation to create KPX HUNTSMAN POLYURETHANES AUTOMOTIVE CO. LTD (KHPUA). The joint venture will develop and offer cutting-edge polyurethane system solutions to the Korean automakers.





In May 2019, ASF announced that by 2022 it is planning to expand the Verbund factory in Zhanjiang, China's production of THERMOPLASTIC POLYURETHANES and technical plastics. With the expansion, the overall manufacturing capacity for these items in APAC will increase to 290,000 MTPA with this development. This growth would enable the business to better serve clients in APAC who have urgent demands.



Key Companies Covered

BASF SE

Covestro AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

COIM Group

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Entec Polymers

American Polyfilm Inc

ALPHAGAR

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Segmentation

By Type : Polyester Polyether Polycaprolactone

By End-Use : TPU for Footwear TPU for Industrial Machinery TPU for Automotive TPU for Electronics TPU for Other End-Uses

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Insights Available



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes in terms of Type (Polyester, Polyether and Polycaprolactone) of End-Use (Footwear, Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Electronics and Other End-Uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market - The global reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP) market size is set to reach US$ 282.4 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 457.3 million by the end of 2032. Market share analysis of RTP based on pipe size and region is provided in a nutshell in the above image. Under the pipe size segment, up to 4 inches segment dominates with a 55.3% market share in 2022.