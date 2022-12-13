Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,604 in the last 365 days.

Maptelligent, Inc., is Pleased to Announce it has Entered Into an Agreement With Axim Geospatial

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maptelligent, Inc., (OTC PK: MAPT) www.maptelligent.com – Axim Geospatial is to provide Maptelligent complete GIS services with indoor map applications as part of its building information solution set. Axim Geospatial will manage building data and provide customized services using Esri products, scanning, Building Information Modeling (BIM), photogrammetry, project management applications, and asset management applications. Maptelligent continues its dedication to bringing the latest in custom configured, geo-enabled, indoor mapping applications to the market. The integrated solutions provide the latest in disparate data interoperability and real-time actionable intelligence to customers on their operations. Mr. Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO for Maptelligent, Inc., says, “This agreement with the Axim Geospatial, an Esri Platinum business partner, allows Maptelligent to continue to enhance and advance our GIS enabled digital twin solutions with critical data and information for better digital management of buildings, assets and objects.” Mr. Kevin Stewart, VP Sales for Axim Geospatial, stated, “Axim is excited to partner with Maptelligent on this project as helping organizations harness the power of indoor location technology and digital twin capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions continues to be a focus for Axim.”

About Axim Geospatial

Axim Geospatial uses its geospatial expertise to provide clarity and solutions to help customers solve the world’s national security, infrastructure, and environmental problems. Axim Geospatial is the largest singular provider of end-to-end geospatial services and solutions in the U.S serving the communities in which we live. Axim Geospatial core competencies include big data services, geomatics, business solutions, cloud services, infrastructure security, analytics and professional services. Axim Geospatial customers include national, state, and local government, defense and intelligence, infrastructure, energy, commercial and environmental customers. Axim operates out of offices nationwide.

http://www.aximgeo.com.

About Maptelligent, Inc.

Maptelligent, Inc.’s mission is to provide information and data interoperability enabling organizations to quickly share information during a time of crisis. Maptelligent, Inc., provides a geographic platform to access site-specific information enhancing physical security and facility management. Maptelligent, Inc., continues its dedication to bringing the latest in custom configured, geo-enabled, indoor mapping applications to the market. The integrated solutions provide the latest in disparate data interoperability and real-time actionable intelligence to customers on their operations. Maptelligent, Inc., creates interactive, dynamic digital floor plans that have a quick learning curve and were designed for non-technical users.

https://www.maptelligent.com

For more information, refer to:
Contact Website:
https://www.maptelligent.com
info@maptelligent.com
or contact: Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO @ 415-990-8141
or contact: Rich Ziccardi, CFO @ 516 -317-2699



Primary Logo

You just read:

Maptelligent, Inc., is Pleased to Announce it has Entered Into an Agreement With Axim Geospatial

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.