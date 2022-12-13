Maptelligent, Inc., is Pleased to Announce it has Entered Into an Agreement With Axim Geospatial

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maptelligent, Inc., (OTC PK: MAPT) www.maptelligent.com – Axim Geospatial is to provide Maptelligent complete GIS services with indoor map applications as part of its building information solution set. Axim Geospatial will manage building data and provide customized services using Esri products, scanning, Building Information Modeling (BIM), photogrammetry, project management applications, and asset management applications. Maptelligent continues its dedication to bringing the latest in custom configured, geo-enabled, indoor mapping applications to the market. The integrated solutions provide the latest in disparate data interoperability and real-time actionable intelligence to customers on their operations. Mr. Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO for Maptelligent, Inc., says, “This agreement with the Axim Geospatial, an Esri Platinum business partner, allows Maptelligent to continue to enhance and advance our GIS enabled digital twin solutions with critical data and information for better digital management of buildings, assets and objects.” Mr. Kevin Stewart, VP Sales for Axim Geospatial, stated, “Axim is excited to partner with Maptelligent on this project as helping organizations harness the power of indoor location technology and digital twin capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions continues to be a focus for Axim.”

About Axim Geospatial

Axim Geospatial uses its geospatial expertise to provide clarity and solutions to help customers solve the world’s national security, infrastructure, and environmental problems. Axim Geospatial is the largest singular provider of end-to-end geospatial services and solutions in the U.S serving the communities in which we live. Axim Geospatial core competencies include big data services, geomatics, business solutions, cloud services, infrastructure security, analytics and professional services. Axim Geospatial customers include national, state, and local government, defense and intelligence, infrastructure, energy, commercial and environmental customers. Axim operates out of offices nationwide.

http://www.aximgeo.com.

About Maptelligent, Inc.

Maptelligent, Inc.’s mission is to provide information and data interoperability enabling organizations to quickly share information during a time of crisis. Maptelligent, Inc., provides a geographic platform to access site-specific information enhancing physical security and facility management. Maptelligent, Inc., continues its dedication to bringing the latest in custom configured, geo-enabled, indoor mapping applications to the market. The integrated solutions provide the latest in disparate data interoperability and real-time actionable intelligence to customers on their operations. Maptelligent, Inc., creates interactive, dynamic digital floor plans that have a quick learning curve and were designed for non-technical users.

https://www.maptelligent.com

For more information, refer to:

Contact Website:

https://www.maptelligent.com

info@maptelligent.com

or contact: Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO @ 415-990-8141

or contact: Rich Ziccardi, CFO @ 516 -317-2699



