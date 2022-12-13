Playground xyz Brings Actionable Attention Insights to North America

Advertisers using Playground xyz can measure and optimize campaigns for attention in real-time

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention measurement and optimization provider Playground xyz announced today that its actionable metric ‘Attention Time’, via its Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP), will be available for advertisers in North America looking to understand how to optimize for attention across their digital campaigns.



“The key to attention measurement isn’t just collecting data on whether an ad is garnering attention or not. The real impact comes when advertisers can take action, while the campaign is in play, to drive attention and meet their campaign goals,” said Rob Hall, Playground xyz, CEO.

Playground xyz uses eye-tracking panel data fused with AI to understand Attention Time - defined as how long, in seconds, an ad is actually looked at. Advertisers then are able to use the Attention Time insights to take action and reassess the digital environments and ad creatives being placed to optimize towards driving increased attention and engagement.

“We’ve been working hard on making attention actionable: not only measuring attention broadly across channels but measuring down to an impression level to give advertisers really granular insights about which creatives, line items, targeting etc are working best. And then, turning this data around for use via things like curating high attention marketplaces via SSPs, real time optimisation via DSPs and more”.

When advertisers optimize their campaigns towards boosting Attention Time all key performance indicators follow. For instance, a recent optimization campaign with one of the world’s largest financial services companies found that Attention Time is around 8x more important in driving recall than either viewability or frequency. When baselined correctly, Attention Time provides an unrivaled signal of ad relevance.

Playground xyz’s mission is to make attention actionable for advertisers. They work with the world’s leading brands and agencies across the globe. The company has built the world’s first technology stack that integrates visual attention measurement, analytics and media optimization called the Attention Intelligence Platform.

