Ocugen, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen, along with the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Monday, December 19, 2022.



The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

“It’s an exciting time at Ocugen as we look back on our 2022 accomplishments and prepare for important clinical and regulatory milestones in the year ahead,” said Dr. Musunuri. “We are honored to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell and acknowledge Ocugen’s unique approach to medicine, including our modifier gene therapy platform with the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases and vaccine technologies to address the ever-evolving COVID-19 landscape.”

Ocugen is targeting Biologics License Application (BLA) filings or product launches in each of the next five years, reflecting an unwavering commitment to Courageous Innovation.



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

