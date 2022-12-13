RTI to Exhibit and Showcase Connext Drive, the Connectivity Framework Enabling Software-Defined Vehicles, at CES 2023

RTI Automotive Experts to Demo Vehicle Technology & Address the Main Challenges in Developing Next-Generation Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will exhibit at CES 2023 , held January 5 – 8, in Las Vegas. At booth #4975 in the LVCC West Hall, RTI will showcase Connext Drive® , the automotive-grade, safety-certified connectivity framework for software-defined vehicles. It enables flexibility in the software stack through an agile data-centric integration framework that allows architects to abstract from hardware and operating systems, prioritizing intelligent connectivity at the core of the vehicle. At the booth, RTI will integrate three demonstrations running across a multitude of leading hardware and software platforms that address the main challenges in developing next-generation vehicles: Zonal Architecture; High Performance Compute; and Telematics / Cloud Connectivity, all to accommodate the evolution towards the Software Defined Vehicle.



Connext Drive offers development teams a future-forward path, enabling software developers to rapidly add and update vehicle functionality by providing fast and efficient connectivity at the core of the vehicle, from ECUs to the cloud. In production and in vehicles around the world, Connext Drive supports safety certification up to ISO 26262 ASIL D.

Connext Drive is the only framework that is able to bridge the full spectrum of automotive ecosystems – including Data Distribution Service (DDS™), AUTOSAR Classic, AUTOSAR Adaptive and ROS2 – providing architects and system engineers with maximum flexibility in developing their full stack solution.

At CES, RTI has partnered with GuardKnox to integrate the power and functionality of Connext Drive with the GuardKnox SOA Framework. By running Connext natively on its SOA framework, RTI and GuardKnox are enabling next-generation zonal E/E architecture through a real-time, scalable, automotive solution that connects the entire system from the ECU domain to the backend. Visit the GuardKnox suite at the Westgate Resort, North Tower Suite #28-121, where the product demonstration will take place.

Additionally, on January 7, 2023, RTI technology will hit the racetrack again at the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Join us as RTI Connext paves the way in helping the Mitt-Pitt-RIT Waterloo team break records and achieve speeds of over 140 mph - fully autonomous, fully driverless.

At Booth #4975, RTI will provide hands-on demonstrations of how Connext Drive can enable the Software Defined Vehicle with its unique communication capabilities both in and off vehicle. The demo will seamlessly run on a range of leading automotive SoC platforms, RTOS and operating system environments. The demo station will include:

Zonal Architecture: This showcases two zones that solve connectivity challenges for the whole vehicle through scalability, flexibility and low latency with a path towards ISO26262 certification.

HPC / High Performance Compute: This demonstrates a highly-reliable interface for next-generation E/E communications.

Telematics & Cloud Connectivity: View a range of telematics and cloud communication patterns over diverse network protocols including native DDS, Websockets and other protocols.



Event Details

What: RTI at CES 2023, Booth #4975 in the LVCC West Hall

When: January 5 - 8, 2023

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nev. 89109



For more information about RTI at CES 2023, including how to schedule meeting time with RTI Automotive experts, please visit: https://bit.ly/3Ug88f5 .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

