STACK Infrastructure Expands Northern Virginia Campus to 250MW

Existing Prince William County campus increases capacity by 100MW for hyperscale growth in the world’s largest data center market

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, announced the purchase of 74 additional acres in the center of Prince William County. The recently acquired land will add 100MW to the now 250MW campus. This investment brings STACK’s Northern Virginia footprint to nearly 1GW and underscores STACK’s continued growth and ability to acquire key land in the world’s most significant data center market.



The 1.8 million square foot campus is currently master planned for seven data centers, including its two newest additions that each provide 48MW of capacity. The site will also include a 300MW dedicated onsite substation, which will supply committed and scalable power from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) at low cost with high reliability. Similar to the broader campus, the two new facilities will utilize 100% renewable energy and low-carbon concrete to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support long-term sustainability commitments.

“Utilizing the expertise of our site selection and development teams, STACK continues to deliver meaningful, strategic capacity in the world’s top data center region to address the growing needs of our clients,” said Ty Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of STACK Americas. “We’re excited to further scale our footprint with powered land in this power-constrained market.”

STACK continues to execute at scale with numerous concurrent projects in critical regions throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. Most recently, STACK announced the groundbreaking of a 100MW Northern Virginia campus, a new 230MW campus in central Phoenix, a 200MW flagship campus in Portland, an 80MW hyperscale data center campus in Frankfurt, a 48MW data center in Seoul, and a 72MW data center campus in Osaka. STACK’s expanding portfolio spans 4 continents, 12 countries, and 24 cities, making it one of the largest global private data center operators worldwide.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

