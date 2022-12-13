Nashville Record Label Signs-up to Protect Intellectual Property Using Zerify Meet

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cyber security company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, is pleased to announce that the Nashville record label “The Service” is using Zerify Meet to communicate and deliver custom content to the fan base of the artists they represent.

“At The Service, we are dealing with intellectual property of our artists and clients,” says Alyssa Hoffman, Chief Servicing Officer, “it is of the utmost importance to us to have privacy and security we can count on. When searching for an alternative to other video conferencing platforms, Zerify Meet had everything we were looking for on our wish list and features we didn't even know we wanted.”

“Protecting access to intellectual property is just as important to us as is protecting healthcare data, financial information, or military secrets,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Without artists’ ability to protect their work, the music industry which generated over $28.8 billion in 2021 would likely cease to exist.”

“Music is the most powerful force in the world, next to the human connection,” says Hoffman, “when you combine both, you now have the ability, the resources, and the conviction to change the world.”

“This is why Zerify Meet is so important to us,” says Kay, “we built a Zero Trust architecture, and further enhanced it with our patented “out-of-band” authentication and patented keystroke protection software allowing us to keep confidential data secure during a video conference.”

To sign-up for a free trial, go to: www.zerify.com/Meet.

About The Service

THE SERVICE exists to change the world one band or artist and one fanbase at a time, through creating and fostering these real connections with real music and real human beings. This is not a traditional record label or management company, but the “mom and pop version.”

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify has built three offerings to ensure data is protected through collaborative communications. Zerify Meet, the industry’s only Zero Trust video conferencing platform, authenticates every user before joining a meeting. Zerify Defender locks down one’s desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard and clipboard. Zerify API enables businesses of any size to integrate secure video conferencing into all applications easily.

