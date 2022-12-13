BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. Proceeds With Upgrades to Its 1st Mining Facility in North Carolina

/EIN News/ -- CRESTVIEW, FL, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) Is pleased to announce that the remaining parts for our Liquid Immersion Cooling system have been ordered from Engineered Fluids Inc. (https://www.engineeredfluids.com/ ), including 10 SLIC tanks (Each SLIC tank will house 30 Miners), 1 30 HP pump, and Bitcool Dielectric Coolant. For those not familiar with this process, our miners will be cooled by being placed in the tanks which are filled with the Dielectric Coolant. Dielectric Coolant does not conduct electricity and therefore the miners operate as they would in the open air but are cooled much more efficiently allowing us to run them at maximum clock speeds without overheating and also cut power cost.

We expect to receive the first 5 tanks, our 1 Megawatt cooler, and enough Bitcool fluid to accommodate those first 5 tanks by the end of the month. This will allow us to begin installation as soon as possible while waiting on the rest of the order which should be delivered by mid-January.

We have also identified vendors to provide us with other pieces needed for the cooling system such as Hi-TEMP CPVC and will be ordering those pieces in the next few weeks.

To accommodate our growing facility, we determined that we need more of the ASIC Mining power panels ( https://asicminingpanels.com/ ) and have placed an order for 4 additional panels in addition to the 1 we already have in our mining facility. We anticipate that we will need another 5 panels and will order those when we have utilized the first ones to nearly full capacity.

We recently met with an engineer from Duke Energy to review our site plans and finalize what electrical support we will need. It was determined that a two-megawatt transformer would be needed to support our facility to start with. We have ordered a transformer that will meet our needs and also can be upgraded if we require additional load capacity in the future.

Our goal is to make this first facility a state of the art, best in class mining facility which will pay off for us and our shareholders. In preparation for the installation of our electrical transformer and facility cooling system, last week we removed the old warehouse structure that was located adjacent to our mining facility. The site has been prepped and we will have two concrete pads for cooler & transformer poured later this week.

Lastly, we want to announce the formation of Liquid Immersion Worldwide LLC In Wyoming, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of BFCH. More detailed plans will be revealed in the annual shareholder letter as well as additional info on our growth plan & road map.

