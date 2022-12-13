Oomiji Selected to Provide Customer Engagement Platform to FuelFood.io

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomiji , the first predictive, conversation-enabled customer engagement platform, announced today that the company had been selected by FuelFood.io to provide state-of-the-art customer intelligence and engagement using Oomiji’s audience insight and targeting technology.



Through its partnerships with some of the largest training platforms in the endurance sports space, FuelFood.io makes AI-powered meal-planning software that empowers athletes to quickly build and customize plans based on their preferences, dietary restrictions, training regimens, and event schedules. The partnership with Oomiji will enable FuelFood.io to engage with its current and potential customers using forward-looking conversation cues and audience segmentation that delivers performance and actionable intelligence at a far higher rate than other targeted marketing channels.

“Oomiji is all about understanding the highly-engaged, health-conscious consumer, and we’ve found that Oomiji provides both valuable insights and happier customers,” said Logan Kelly, founder of FuelFood.io. “The pandemic has broadly changed consumer behavior and habits, and Oomiji helps us better understand our customers’ interests and goals.”

With its ability to collect data in the form of surveys and open-ended questions segmented by language processing, Oomiji’s platform enables FuelFood.io to develop customized meal plans, news and nutrition information for its wide range of customers that seek optimal performance.

“Oomiji’s technology works especially well for brands with a passionate audience of consumers who are always interested in expanding their knowledge base,” said Jon Stamell, CEO of Oomiji. “We’re extremely excited to see how FuelFood.io uses Oomiji’s unique suite of features to engage their customers and grow their business.”

About Oomiji

Oomiji is a Customer Data Platform that enables clients to build customer relationships based on their interests, needs, perceptions and emotions. The result is increased engagement, loyalty and sales. Oomiji enables brands to pose questions to their customers, analyze their answers and segment audiences by way of surveys, language processing and analytics. It drives engagement and business outcomes by facilitating customer communication based on stated emotions and interests rather than past behaviors. Oomiji’s integration of market research, CRM and email marketing produces new vantage points from which to see issues, solve problems and engage audiences.

