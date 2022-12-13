Alignment Healthcare to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:15 p.m. PST.



A webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 38 counties across four states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

