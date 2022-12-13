Genasys Inc. Announces New Zonehaven and Genasys Emergency Management Contract with Monterey County, CA

16.3 Million Californians Now Covered by Genasys Critical Communications Systems and Evacuation Resources

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) and Zonehaven software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract with Monterey County, California. GEM is displacing a competitor's critical event management system.

"Monterey County's diverse coastline and rugged mountains, which include the steepest coastal slope in the contiguous United States, present formidable emergency management challenges," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys, Inc. “The county's major disasters over the last 50 years include severe coastal storms, flooding, landslides, earthquakes, and several large wildfires.

"To better protect the county's 430,000 residents and more than 3 million annual visitors during disasters and other crisis situations, Monterey County emergency management personnel and first responders are deploying Genasys critical communications software and evacuation resources,” continued Mr. Danforth. "10 of California's 15 coastal counties have implemented our unified multichannel platform for county emergency management. In two additional coastal counties, San Francisco and Orange, certain cities and tourist areas are covered by Genasys public safety solutions."

Mr. Danforth concluded, "Our strategic shift towards a higher-margin, recurring revenue model continues to gain momentum as evidenced by our rapid SaaS growth in California and expansion into 19 other states. Fiscal 2023 investments in software sales are expected to fuel further expansion in existing markets and propel us into new vertical markets and geographic regions."

GEM extends the clarity, reach and range of critical communications by delivering targeted emergency alerts, public safety warnings and information to people at risk before, during, and after crisis situations.

Zonehaven software services incorporate hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven resources have been utilized to support real-time evacuation alerts and repopulation notifications across multiple jurisdictions during major wildfires, flooding, debris flows, active shooter incidents, police actions, and other life safety hazards.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

