Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,532 in the last 365 days.

Esperion to Participate in January Investor Meetings

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) announced today that the Company plans to present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference as well as the LifeSci Partners 12th Annual Corporate Access Event. Both in-person events are taking place January 9-11th, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
Sheldon Koenig, CEO, will be making a corporate presentation and hosting 1x1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: January 11th, 2023, 1:30pm PT
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco; Georgian Room
Click here to access the webcast.

LifeSci Partners 12th Annual Corporate Access Event
Sheldon Koenig, CEO, Ben Halladay, CFO, and JoAnne Foody, CMO, will be hosting 1x1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: January 9-10th, 2023
Location: Beacon Grand Hotel in San Francisco
To schedule a meeting on the online system managed by LifeSci Partners, please click here to register for the conference.

Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take, and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:
Esperion Corporate Communications
corporateteam@esperion.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Esperion to Participate in January Investor Meetings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.