Red Oak Compliance Solutions Honored in RegTech100 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

List highlights tech companies transforming compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leader in advertising compliance technology, was recently named to the RegTech100 list. This year marks Red Oak's fourth consecutive recognition for its efforts to transform the landscape of regulatory compliance management in the financial services industry.

According to Red Oak leadership, the company's continuing inclusion on the RegTech 100 list is connected to the very reason they began the business – to provide customers in highly regulated fields with intelligent software solutions that help them streamline processes and manage risk. "As regulatory guidelines continue to evolve, Red Oak equips firms to manage the new requirements, mitigate risk, and increase speed to market," said Red Oak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pope. "With Red Oak, compliance professionals have the resources they need to easily shift when required and prioritize organizations' workloads, freeing up compliance professionals' time for higher strategic priorities. Our intuitive software also allows marketing teams to get compliant materials to market faster and with confidence."

As RegTech industry investment continues to grow and customers have more options to review, the RegTech100 list allows financial services providers to sort through the growing offerings and evaluate leaders in the field. Red Oak ensures its offerings remain relevant and continue to lead the industry through ongoing investments and enhancements to its flagship software and the development of new features that address specific customer needs, including complaint management, licensing and registration, and disclosure management.

The RegTech100 companies were selected from a longlist of more than 1,300 RegTech companies across a diverse group of industries. According to RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov, identifying appropriate RegTech solutions is critical to business success in today's fast-moving global marketplace. "With the rapid changes in regulatory frameworks, working habits, and customer expectations, compliance and regulatory technology continue to be a growing area of investment for financial institutions as they streamline their operations," Dimitrov said. "The RegTech100 list helps senior executives get a better ROI on that spending by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as onboarding, risk management, fraud prevention, and information security."

A complete list of the RegTech100 and detailed information about each company are available to download for free at www.RegTech100.com.

