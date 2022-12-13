Compass Diversified to Host Investor Day on January 19, 2023 in New York City

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced that it will host an investor day on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11am ET at Convene’s 237 Park Avenue location in New York City. The event will include presentations by the CODI management team and PrimaLoft, the Company’s subsidiary, followed by Q&A sessions. A summary agenda has been provided below.



11:00am – 11:40am : Participant check-in and self-guided walk through CODI’s consumer businesses

: Participant check-in and self-guided walk through CODI’s consumer businesses 11:40am – 12:00pm : Walk-through PrimaLoft product experience

: Walk-through PrimaLoft product experience 12:00pm – 12:30pm : Lunch

: Lunch 12:15pm – 12:45pm : PrimaLoft presentation

: PrimaLoft presentation 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Compass Diversified presentation



To attend the event in-person, please RSVP to CODI’s investor relations firm, Gateway Group, at CODI@gatewayir.com.

To register your virtual attendance or view an archived replay, please visit the link here: CODI January 2023 Investor Day. Please allow extra time prior to the start of the event to download any necessary software that may be needed to view the webcast.

About Compass Diversified

Since its founding in 1998, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries. Words such as "believes," "expects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

949.574.3860

CODI@gatewayir.com

Media Relations

The IGB Group

Leon Berman

212.477.8438

lberman@igbir.com