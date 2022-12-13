Business Moguls Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson Partner With General AC and Plumbing

This brand-new partnership is said to bring in monumental growth, scaling, and wealth-creation opportunities for both businesses.

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardone Ventures and their HVAC management company, 10X HVAC, are proud to announce their most recent partnership with General AC and Plumbing—co-owned and operated by Patrick Somers and Frank Rodriguez. The collaboration between these companies aims to provide massive growth and scaling opportunities for the HVAC operators within their network, thus continuing the national rollout of the 10X HVAC management company.

When co-owners of General AC and Plumbing, Patrick and Frank, first started the business together, they knew they wanted to grow the brand, build their legacy, and disrupt the industry. … But they just didn't know how. After months of research, working with the wrong people and losing hope, they came across Brandon Dawson and Cardone Ventures. From the very first touchpoint, the two business partners knew that if they wanted to truly grow, scale, and create generational wealth, Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, along with the help of their team at Cardone Ventures, were going to be the guys to get them there.

"One of the most impactful things I heard Brandon say at our first event with them was, 'Nothing great was ever built alone—a confused mind always leads to failure.' And it made me realize that Frank and I had a long but exciting road ahead of us," says Patrick Somers, Co-Owner of General AC and Plumbing. "Once I saw Brandon lay out his vision for the future, my business partner and I knew right away that we had made the right choice. These were the people that were going to help us take General AC and Plumbing to the next level."

By partnering with Grant, Brandon, and the Cardone Ventures 10X HVAC team, Patrick and Frank are getting set up for success and gearing toward monumental growth. Taking what Grant and Brandon know about marketing, sales, and real estate, what Brandon knows about business, leadership, and scaling, and what General AC and Plumbing know about the HVAC industry, they have the ability to triple in profits, effectively continuing the national rollout of the 10X HVAC management company within Cardone Ventures.

"We are excited to work with business partners who understand that working together makes us stronger as we build our world-class national organization," says Brandon Dawson, CEO of Cardone Ventures. "We're about to disrupt and 10X the HVAC space with the help of General AC and Plumbing."

With the right foundations in place, the elements they need to support the growth of their business, and the 10X brand behind them in support, there's no telling how far Patrick Somers and Frank Rodriguez will take their business.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com.

About General AC and Plumbing: Their passion for service is their obsession. Co-founded by Patrick Somers and Frank Rodriguez, General AC and Plumbing is focused on improving the lives of their team, customers, and community one home at a time. For more information, visit: https://www.callthegeneral.com.

