Europe Healthcare Advertising Market Size Worth USD 16.15 Bn by 2029, At a CAGR of 5.0% - Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare advertising market is expected to reach the value of USD 16.15 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0%.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Healthcare Advertising Market was valued at USD 10.93 billion and is expected to reach the value of USD 16.15 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Healthcare advertising is becoming increasingly important in raising awareness about various diseases and health issues, as well as the drugs and procedures needed for treatment. Unlike advertising in other industries, healthcare advertising is unique and subject to a plethora of regulations. Advertising in the healthcare industry is governed not only by the Federal Trade Commission and state consumer protection agencies, but also by a number of other regulatory bodies.
Healthcare Advertising Market Analysis:
Top Leading Key Players of Europe Healthcare Advertising Market:
PUBLICIS GROUPE (France)
FCB Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)
MCCANN WORLDGROUP (U.S.)
VMLY&R (U.S.)
Wunderman Thompson (U.S.)
Xandr Inc.(U.S.)
Verizon (U.S.)
NextRoll, Inc. (U.S.)
Kayzen (Germany)
IPONWEB Limited (U.S.)
VOYAGE GROUP (Japan)
Integral Ad Science Inc. (Denmark)
The Trade Desk (U.S.)
Connexity (U.S.)
Centro, Incorporated (U.S.)
RhythmOne, LLC (U.S.)
Recent Development:
In August 2019 FCB Health Europe, a division of FCB Worldwide, Inc., announced the launch of FCB Madrid advertising agency. The company's goal was to provide innovative operational models for their clients while also maximising efficiency.
Healthcare Advertising Market Drivers:
Increase in the investments for healthcare advertising
Increasing investments in healthcare advertising are assisting in the expansion of this market. Healthcare advertising is a service that creates, plans, and manages advertising and other forms of promotion for its clients. Advertising services such as mobile first websites, online advertising, search engine optimization, social media advertising, newspapers, magazines, and medical journals, television ads, radio ads, and others are provided by separate marketing agencies.
Use of healthcare advertising in various application
Medical insurance, over-the-counter medications, hygiene products, pharmaceutical manufacturers and brands, prescription medications, fitness and diet goods and services, medical equipment, and corrective lenses and glasses are just a few of the areas in which healthcare advertising is used.
Opportunities:
Demand for new drugs
The increasing demand for new drugs necessitates proper advertising to reach customers. The advertising will raise public awareness, creating a huge opportunity for the healthcare advertising market.
Restraints:
Lack of technical expertise
Lack of technological know-how in developing and undeveloped nations and the difficulty of installing and configuring software will prevent the market from expanding. Furthermore, the market's growth pace will be slowed down once more by the reduction in awareness, developing economies, and high deployment costs. Market growth rates will also be challenged by the weak infrastructure present in developing economies.
This healthcare advertising market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the healthcare advertising market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Europe Healthcare Advertising Market Segmentation:
Type:
Traditional
Online
Public Relation
Unique Branding and Awareness
Internal Marketing
Employer Marketing
Physician Referrals
Others
Form of Engagement:
Healthcare Facility
Online
In home / In Person
Others
Technology:
Telemedicine
Artificial Intelligence
Personal Data Tracking
Others
Approach:
Detailing (healthcare professional)
Direct to Consumer Advertising
Format:
Display
Search
Video
Application:
Fitness & Diet Product & Service
Over the Counter
Health HYGIENE
Medical Insurance
Corrective Lenses & Glasses
Medical Devices & Equipment
Pharmaceutical
Prescription Medicines
Biotech Companies
Biopharmaceuticals
Healthcare Advertising Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the healthcare advertising market report are Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe.
Due to increased digital advertising spending in the pharmaceuticals sector, a large focus of healthcare facilities on campaign management, rising consumer awareness, surging government support for creating favourable conditions for prescription drug advertising, increasing growth of the healthcare industry, and the presence of a large number of advertising agencies in the region, Germany is leading the growth of the Europe healthcare advertising market.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
