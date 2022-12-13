Automated External Defibrillator Market to Surpass US$ 1,217.0 Mn with a CAGR of 7.8% by 2028 | CU Medical System Inc.

Automated External Defibrillator Trend

AEDs are used to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly.

The global automated external defibrillator market was valued at US$ 717.5 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,217.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2028.” — Coherent Market Insights

Major Players Are: CU Medical System Inc., ViVest Medical, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mediana Co. Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

