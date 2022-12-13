Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,619 in the last 365 days.

How This CEO is Helping H-1B Visa Holders Amid Mass Layoffs

No grace, period. Amid mass layoffs at companies like Meta, Twitter, and Cisco - H1B Visa Holders will have 60 days to find a new job.

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Manoj Shinde of IT-focused staffing firm tCognition is stepping in and offering to prioritize placements for anyone recently laid off on an H-1B visa to find a new job. The company has launched a new portal, JobsforH1B, specifically to help candidates find new opportunities during the crunch. On the Jobs for H-1B site, candidates can explore roles and get connected to tCognition's client base.

Truth be told, Shinde, a former H-1B holder himself, has made more than his fare of trips back and forth to his native country of India. A relative unknown outside the world of talent solutions, tCognition has helped thousands of candidates from all over the globe land roles for companies of all sizes.

"tCognition has long been a dark horse in the staffing world," said Shinde. "I empathize deeply with those affected by the mass layoffs. I wanted to use our relationships with employers to help what I call "dark horse" candidates; H1B holders who have laid off — land quality roles during that 60 day period."

In addition to staffing, Shinde is passionate about craft distilling, and has plans to open a distillery in Boston following the pandemic. Shinde jokes, "In the meantime, I'd be happy to buy you a drink once we land a role for you."

For more information on tCognition or if you are an H-1B holder actively seeking to transfer your H-1B visa, visit www.tCognition.com or apply directly at www.jobsforh1b.com.

About tCognition

The "T" in tCognition is for technology. At tCognition, our understanding of the latest technologies in the IT professional services and recruiting realm through thought, experience, and the senses. Our goal is to help our clients, customers, and partners meet their business needs and goals.

Press Contact:

Manoj Shinde
(617) 933-9288
http://tcognition.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-this-ceo-is-helping-h-1b-visa-holders-amid-mass-layoffs-301700824.html

SOURCE tCognition

You just read:

How This CEO is Helping H-1B Visa Holders Amid Mass Layoffs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.