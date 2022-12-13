The Worldwide Low Light Imaging Industry is Projected to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Light Imaging Market by Technology (CMOS and CCD), Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, and Security & Surveillance), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Lifesciences) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low light imaging market is estimated at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Security & surveillance application is the second-fastest growing segment of low light imaging market during the forecasted period

Security and surveillance applications are the second fastest segment during the forecasted period. Low light imaging cameras are used in various residential, commercial, and industrial buildings for security and surveillance.

The military and defense vertical also employ low light imaging cameras for security and surveillance applications. These cameras have proven to be useful for security and surveillance applications as they provide clear images even in low light environments.

IP cameras, CCTV cameras, doorbell cameras, home security cameras, baby cameras, and body cameras are a few of the cameras in which low light imaging sensors are used for security and surveillance applications.

Europe is the second fastest-growing market for low light imaging market during the forecast period

Germany is one of the major contributors to the growth of the low light imaging market in Europe, mainly due to the high demand for low light imaging devices from the automotive vertical in the country.

The automotive, and industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure verticals foster the growth of the European low light imaging market.

Europe is home to many major automobile manufacturing companies, such as Porsche (Germany), BMW (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Volvo (Sweden), and Audi (Germany), and automotive ADAS, being the major application area of low light imaging devices, positively impacts the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Low Light Imaging Market Players

4.2 Low Light Imaging Market, by Technology

4.3 Low Light Imaging Market, by Application

4.4 Low Light Imaging Market, by Vertical

4.5 Low Light Imaging Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Integration of Low Light Imaging Sensors into Cameras of Smartphones and Tablets

5.2.1.2 Increasing Deployment of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) in Automobiles

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Low Light Image Sensors in Advanced Medical Imaging Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Declining Demand for Digital Still Cameras

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Innovations and Advancements in Light Imaging Sensors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Short Time-To-Market of Smartphones

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Cmos Image Sensors Offered by Key Players

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.7 Technology Trends

5.7.1 Lidar Technology

5.7.2 Thermal Imaging Technology

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Onsemi Python Series of Cmos Image Sensors Used in Camera Systems During Mars 2020 Mission

5.10.2 Labsphere, Inc. Deployed High-End Image Sensors in Its Sphere Uniform Light Source Systems

5.10.3 Image Sensor-Enabled Vision Systems Used to Inspect Head-Up Displays (Huds) Deployed in Jet Planes

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff Analysis

5.15 Standards and Regulatory Landscape

6 Low Light Imaging Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (Cmos)

6.2.1 High Demand for Low Light Photography Applications to Boost Growth of Cmos Imaging Market

6.3 Charge-Coupled Device (Ccd)

6.3.1 Advantages of Cmos Over Ccd Technology to Result in Decline in Demand for Ccd Technology-Based Low Light Imaging Devices

7 Low Light Imaging Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photography

7.2.1 High Demand from Consumer Electronics Vertical to Drive Market

7.3 Monitoring, Inspection & Detection

7.3.1 Used by Automotive, Medical, and Life Sciences Verticals

7.4 Security & Surveillance

7.4.1 Demand from Industrial, Commercial, and Residential End-users to Boost Market

8 Low Light Imaging Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Smartphone Segment to Dominate Low Light Imaging Market for Consumer Electronics Vertical During 2022-2027

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Accelerated Adoption of Adas to Augment Demand for Low Light Imaging Devices

8.4 Medical & Life Sciences

8.4.1 Endoscopes and Catheters Among Key Medical Applications

8.5 Military & Defense

8.5.1 Security and Surveillance Application to Dominate Low Light Imaging Market for Military & Defense During 2022-2027

8.6 Industrial, Commercial & Residential Infrastructure

8.6.1 Growing Security Concerns to Drive Demand for Low Light Imaging Solutions

9 Low Light Imaging Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players/Right to Win

10.2.1 Product Portfolio

10.2.2 Regional Focus

10.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

10.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

10.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Startup/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Company Footprint

10.8 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Sony

11.1.2 Samsung Electronics

11.1.3 Stmicroelectronics

11.1.4 Omnivsion Technologies

11.1.5 on Semiconductor

11.1.6 Canon Inc.

11.1.7 Hamamatsu Photonics

11.1.8 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

11.1.9 Teledyne Technologies

11.1.10 Pixart Imaging

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Ams Osram Ag

11.2.2 Sharp Corporation

11.2.3 Photonis Technologies Sas

11.2.4 New Imaging Technologies

11.2.5 Ruixin Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

11.2.6 Pixelplus

11.2.7 Galaxycore

11.2.8 Himax Technologies

11.2.9 Light

11.2.10 Corephotonics

11.2.11 Gigajot Technology

11.2.12 Cista System

11.2.13 Clairpixel Co., Ltd.

11.2.14 Trieye Ltd

11.2.15 Newsight Imaging

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

