The Worldwide Low Light Imaging Industry is Projected to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2027
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Light Imaging Market by Technology (CMOS and CCD), Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, and Security & Surveillance), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Lifesciences) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global low light imaging market is estimated at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|209
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$12.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$19.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Security & surveillance application is the second-fastest growing segment of low light imaging market during the forecasted period
Security and surveillance applications are the second fastest segment during the forecasted period. Low light imaging cameras are used in various residential, commercial, and industrial buildings for security and surveillance.
The military and defense vertical also employ low light imaging cameras for security and surveillance applications. These cameras have proven to be useful for security and surveillance applications as they provide clear images even in low light environments.
IP cameras, CCTV cameras, doorbell cameras, home security cameras, baby cameras, and body cameras are a few of the cameras in which low light imaging sensors are used for security and surveillance applications.
Europe is the second fastest-growing market for low light imaging market during the forecast period
Germany is one of the major contributors to the growth of the low light imaging market in Europe, mainly due to the high demand for low light imaging devices from the automotive vertical in the country.
The automotive, and industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure verticals foster the growth of the European low light imaging market.
Europe is home to many major automobile manufacturing companies, such as Porsche (Germany), BMW (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Volvo (Sweden), and Audi (Germany), and automotive ADAS, being the major application area of low light imaging devices, positively impacts the market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Low Light Imaging Market Players
4.2 Low Light Imaging Market, by Technology
4.3 Low Light Imaging Market, by Application
4.4 Low Light Imaging Market, by Vertical
4.5 Low Light Imaging Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Integration of Low Light Imaging Sensors into Cameras of Smartphones and Tablets
5.2.1.2 Increasing Deployment of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) in Automobiles
5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Low Light Image Sensors in Advanced Medical Imaging Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Declining Demand for Digital Still Cameras
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Innovations and Advancements in Light Imaging Sensors
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Short Time-To-Market of Smartphones
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Cmos Image Sensors Offered by Key Players
5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.7 Technology Trends
5.7.1 Lidar Technology
5.7.2 Thermal Imaging Technology
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Onsemi Python Series of Cmos Image Sensors Used in Camera Systems During Mars 2020 Mission
5.10.2 Labsphere, Inc. Deployed High-End Image Sensors in Its Sphere Uniform Light Source Systems
5.10.3 Image Sensor-Enabled Vision Systems Used to Inspect Head-Up Displays (Huds) Deployed in Jet Planes
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
5.14 Tariff Analysis
5.15 Standards and Regulatory Landscape
6 Low Light Imaging Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (Cmos)
6.2.1 High Demand for Low Light Photography Applications to Boost Growth of Cmos Imaging Market
6.3 Charge-Coupled Device (Ccd)
6.3.1 Advantages of Cmos Over Ccd Technology to Result in Decline in Demand for Ccd Technology-Based Low Light Imaging Devices
7 Low Light Imaging Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Photography
7.2.1 High Demand from Consumer Electronics Vertical to Drive Market
7.3 Monitoring, Inspection & Detection
7.3.1 Used by Automotive, Medical, and Life Sciences Verticals
7.4 Security & Surveillance
7.4.1 Demand from Industrial, Commercial, and Residential End-users to Boost Market
8 Low Light Imaging Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.2.1 Smartphone Segment to Dominate Low Light Imaging Market for Consumer Electronics Vertical During 2022-2027
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Accelerated Adoption of Adas to Augment Demand for Low Light Imaging Devices
8.4 Medical & Life Sciences
8.4.1 Endoscopes and Catheters Among Key Medical Applications
8.5 Military & Defense
8.5.1 Security and Surveillance Application to Dominate Low Light Imaging Market for Military & Defense During 2022-2027
8.6 Industrial, Commercial & Residential Infrastructure
8.6.1 Growing Security Concerns to Drive Demand for Low Light Imaging Solutions
9 Low Light Imaging Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players/Right to Win
10.2.1 Product Portfolio
10.2.2 Regional Focus
10.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
10.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies
10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
10.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Startup/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Responsive Companies
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Starting Blocks
10.7 Company Footprint
10.8 Competitive Scenarios and Trends
10.8.1 Product Launches
10.8.2 Deals
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Sony
11.1.2 Samsung Electronics
11.1.3 Stmicroelectronics
11.1.4 Omnivsion Technologies
11.1.5 on Semiconductor
11.1.6 Canon Inc.
11.1.7 Hamamatsu Photonics
11.1.8 Panasonic Holdings Corporation
11.1.9 Teledyne Technologies
11.1.10 Pixart Imaging
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Ams Osram Ag
11.2.2 Sharp Corporation
11.2.3 Photonis Technologies Sas
11.2.4 New Imaging Technologies
11.2.5 Ruixin Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
11.2.6 Pixelplus
11.2.7 Galaxycore
11.2.8 Himax Technologies
11.2.9 Light
11.2.10 Corephotonics
11.2.11 Gigajot Technology
11.2.12 Cista System
11.2.13 Clairpixel Co., Ltd.
11.2.14 Trieye Ltd
11.2.15 Newsight Imaging
12 Adjacent and Related Markets
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cohjol
