Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market Report 2022 to 2027: Demand for Sustainable and Environment-Friendly Solutions Presents Opportunities

The mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market is projected to reach USD 1,087 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 457 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $558 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1087 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers have high demand in organic food production

The organic food market began to thrive a decade ago, and since then, it is only expanding. According to FiBL, sales of organic food and beverages exceeded EUR 106 billion (USD 104.72 billion) in 2019.

The US was the world's largest market by far (42%), followed by the European Union (EUR 41.4 billion/USD 40.9 billion or 39%) and China (EUR 8.5 billion/USD 8.4 billion, 8.0%). Growing public awareness of the adverse repercussions of synthetic chemicals used in food production has helped organic food production in recent years.

The organic food business is yet to undergo full-fledged development, given the type of innovation combined with this expanding demand. When weighed against the health advantages of eating organic food, the price difference between organic and inorganic food is negligible.

Although organic food may cost higher than conventional, it shields the body from unnecessary pesticide and fertilizer intake. Long-term, this lowers the probability of health risks and avoidable medical costs even more. Organic farming involves extensive use of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers, and with the growing organic farmland and increasing organic food market, the mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market is projected to expand exponentially.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market

The growth of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Japan is projected to be potential during the forecast period due to the adoption of science-backed, advanced agricultural practices.

The Asia Pacific mycorrhizal biofertilizers market is fragmented among multinational companies and numerous small-scale manufacturers that produce biofertilizers for crops cultivated. Moreover, the government policies focused on encouraging the application of biofertilizers are boosting the growth of the market in the region.

In 2021, in China, Yunnan national development released a policy on restricted usage of fertilizers, basic chemical material, coal processing and ferro-alloy smelting industries based on their energy consumption. As Yunnan is the primary site for phosphate production and with the new policy released the consumers need to shift towards wet-process phosphoric acid as an alternative.

The Indian government has been limiting the application of chemical fertilizers and promoting the usage of biofertilizers through government initiatives such as the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Mission Organic Value Chain Development for Northeastern Region (MOVCDNER)), and National Food Security Mission (NFSM).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market

4.2 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market: Growth Rate of Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers, by Form & Country

4.4 Market, by Type

4.5 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, by Form

4.6 Market, by Mode of Application

4.7 Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Multiple Benefits of Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers

5.2.1.2 Shift in Demand for Natural and Sustainable Flavors

5.2.1.3 Surge in Demand for Organic Food

5.2.1.4 Detrimental Impacts of Synthetic Fertilizers on Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers

5.2.2.2 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness Regarding Organic Farming

5.2.2.3 Increased Prices of Liquid-based Biofertilizers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Benefits of Mycorrhizae in Stimulating Plant Growth and Enhancing Crop Productivity

5.2.3.2 Demand for Sustainable and Environment-Friendly Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Willingness of Farmers to Substitute Conventional Chemical Fertilizers with Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers

5.2.4.2 Lack of Strong Regulations Regarding Application of Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers

5.2.4.3 Supply of Counterfeit and Less Effective Products

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends Impacting Customers' Businesses

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Prominent Companies

6.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

6.3.3 End-users

6.3.4 Key Influencers

6.4 Trade Analysis

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Substrate-based Production Method

6.5.2 Substrate-Free Production Method

6.5.3 In-Vitro Production System

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Ecosystem Map & Supply Chain Analysis

6.7.1 Upstream

6.7.1.1 Major Biofertilizers Providers

6.7.1.2 Equipment Manufacturers

6.7.1.3 Distributors, Wholesalers, and Suppliers

6.7.1.4 Regulatory Bodies & Certification Providers

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Case Studies

6.9.1 Multiple Species of Mycorrhizae Offer Several Plant Benefits

6.10 Pricing Analysis

6.10.1 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis

6.11 Regulatory Framework

6.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.13 Key Conferences & Events

7 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ectomycorrhizae

7.2.1 Ectomycorrhizal Species to Help Promote Plant Growth and Withstand Adverse Climatic Conditions in Forestry

7.3 Endomycorrhizae

7.3.1 Increase in Use of Endomycorrhizal Biofertilizers to Benefit Plant Growth

8 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Increased Effectiveness and Prolonged Shelf-Life to Drive Preference

8.3 Solid

8.3.1 Easy Production and Cost-Effectiveness of Solid Mycorrhizae Biofertilizers to Augment Market Growth

9 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, by Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Seed Treatment

9.2.1 Farmers Shift Toward Seed Treatment for Crop Protection

9.3 Soil Treatment

9.3.1 Arbuscular Mycorrhizae Offer Bioprotection, Making Affected Soil Cultivable

9.4 Fertilization Treatment

9.4.1 Fertilizer Treatment Increases Mass and Enzyme Activity in Corn and Wheat

10 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Agricultural

10.2.1 Mycorrhizae Covers Vast Agricultural Regions to Combat Soil Degradation

10.2.2 Cereals & Grains

10.2.2.1 Increased Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Market Expansion

10.2.2.2 Corn

10.2.2.2.1 Application of Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers to Help Increase Corn Yield and Reduce Food Insecurity

10.2.2.3 Wheat

10.2.2.3.1 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers to Aid in Eradicating Malnutrition in Developing Countries by Enhancing Wheat Production

10.2.2.4 Rice

10.2.2.4.1 Rice-Producing Nations Employ Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers to Enhance Their Overall Production

10.2.2.5 Other Cereals & Grains

10.2.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

10.2.3.1 Soybean

10.2.3.1.1 Increased Demand for Plant-based Protein to Propel Market Growth

10.2.3.2 Cotton

10.2.3.2.1 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Ensure Sustainable Yield of Cotton

10.2.3.3 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

10.2.4 Fruits & Vegetables

10.2.4.1 Sustainable Production of Fruits & Vegetables to Propel Market Growth

10.2.4.2 Apple

10.2.4.2.1 Increased Consumption of Apples to Facilitate Market Growth

10.2.4.3 Pear

10.2.4.3.1 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers to Aid in Upscaling Pear Production in Sustainable Manner

10.2.4.4 Potato

10.2.4.4.1 Increase in Industrial Importance of Potatoes to Augment Growth

10.2.4.5 Cucumber

10.2.4.5.1 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Aid in Meeting Surge in Demand for Cucumbers

10.2.4.6 Grapes

10.2.4.6.1 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers to Promote Economic Growth of Viticulture

10.2.4.7 Other Fruits & Vegetables

10.2.5 Other Crops

10.3 Non-Agricultural

10.3.1 Turf Bacteria and Mycorrhizae Gain Attention Owing to Environmental Benefits That Boost Market

11 Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Key Player Strategies

12.4 Market Evaluation Framework

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Players

12.6.4 Participants

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.8 Startup Evaluation Quadrant

12.8.1 Progressive Companies

12.8.2 Starting Blocks

12.8.3 Responsive Companies

12.8.4 Dynamic Companies

12.9 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

12.10 Competitive Scenario

12.10.1 Product Launches

12.10.2 Deals

12.10.3 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Novozymes A/S

13.1.2 Upl Limited

13.1.3 Premier Tech Ltd.

13.1.4 Groundwork Bioag

13.1.5 Plant Health Care PLC

13.1.6 Valent Biosciences

13.1.7 Atens

13.1.8 Vegalab SA

13.1.9 Lallemand Inc.

13.1.10 Agrinos

13.1.11 Agrilife

13.1.12 Sustane Natural Fertilizer

13.1.13 T. Stanes & Company Limited

13.1.14 Ezzy Biosciences

13.1.15 Asfertglobal

13.1.16 Privi Life Sciences

13.1.17 Phms Technocare Private Limited

13.1.18 Sikko Industries

13.1.19 Symbiom Sro

13.1.20 Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

13.1.21 Tainio Biologicals, Inc.

13.1.22 Neologie Bio Innovations I Private Limited

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

